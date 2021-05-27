Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Canadian Securities Regulators Publish Final Rule For Non-GAAP And Other Financial Measures

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

CALGARY, AB and MONTREAL, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today published disclosure requirements for issuers that disclose non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and other financial measures on a voluntary basis. The rule improves the quality of information provided to investors for various financial measures that commonly lack standardized meaning.

"This new rule will provide investors with the transparency they have asked for, consistent terminology and a standardized framework," said Louis Morisset, CSA Chair and President and CEO of the Autorité des marchés financiers. "We believe we struck the right balance in the final rule by adjusting the scope and simplifying the disclosure requirements in response to stakeholder feedback."

National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure will:

  • Apply to all reporting issuers, except investment funds and certain foreign issuers;
  • Apply to non-reporting issuers for certain offering documents and transactions;
  • Require specified disclosure for certain financial measures presented outside the financial statements, such as non-GAAP financial measures and supplementary financial measures, (as defined in the final rule); and
  • Apply to disclosures for a financial year ending on or after October 15, 2021 (for reporting issuers) and for certain offering documents or transactions filed after December 31, 2021 (for non-reporting issuers).

The final rule incorporates feedback to clarify and streamline the application and disclosure requirements. Prior to adopting the final rule, issuers should continue to refer to Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised) Non-GAAP Financial Measures, which will be withdrawn when transition to the final rule is complete. The final rule will come into effect on August 25, 2021.

National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure and the related companion policy are available on CSA members' websites.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

For Investor inquiries, please refer to your respective securities regulator. You can contact them here.

For inquiries from market participants (issuers and registrants, or their representatives), please refer to the list of subject matter experts at the end of the Notice.

SOURCE Canadian Securities Administrators

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
477
Followers
20K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financiers#Gaap#Canadian#Financial Year#Financial Regulation#Financial Statements#Financial Transactions#Financial Investment#Ab#Cnw#Csa Chair#Autorit#National Instrument#Staff Notice 52 306#Securities Administrators#Regulators#Disclosure Requirements#Disclosures#Investment Funds#Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Canada
Related
Marketswhbl.com

Global banking regulator to study crypto-assets rules

LONDON (Reuters) – A global banking watchdog said on Monday it will consult on how banks should shield themselves from risks stemming from crypto-assets in the latest sign of how regulators are turning up the heat on a growing and volatile asset. “The committee agreed to publish a consultation paper...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

OSC Takes Action Against Second Non-compliant International Crypto Asset Trading Platform

TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today published a Statement of Allegations against Mek Global Limited, incorporated in the Republic of Seychelles, and PhoenixFin Pte. Ltd., incorporated in Singapore, (collectively, KuCoin) for failing to comply with Ontario securities law. KuCoin is operating an unregistered crypto asset trading platform, encouraging Ontarians to use the platform, and allowing Ontario residents to trade crypto asset products that are securities and derivatives.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Apex Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: APXT) Recommends Stockholders Vote In Favor Of The Proposed Business Combination With AvePoint

Apex Technology Acquisition Corp. ("Apex" or "the Company") ( NASDAQ: APXT), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, encourages every stockholder to vote their shares in favor of the of the company's proposed business combination with AvePoint, Inc. ("AvePoint"), and to vote yes on all the related proposals described in the Company's definitive proxy statement dated June 2, 2021 (the "Proxy Statement").
EconomyInvestmentNews

Finra proposes annual regulatory education

Finra is proposing to increase the frequency of continuing education regarding regulatory developments while providing a longer runway for former brokers to reenter the industry as long as they keep up with educational requirements. Last Thursday, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc. filed a proposal with the Securities and Exchange...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

DLocal Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering And Full Exercise Of The Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Shares

SAN FRANCISCO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLocal Limited ("dLocal"), a technology-first payments platform enabling global enterprise merchants to connect with billions of consumers in emerging markets, today announced that it has closed its initial public offering of 33,823,530 Class A common shares, consisting of 4,411,765 Class A common shares offered by dLocal and 29,411,765 Class A common shares offered by the selling shareholders (including 4,411,765 Class A common shares pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares from the selling shareholders), pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") at a public offering price of $21.00 per share. The Class A common shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "DLO" on June 3, 2021.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Receives Expected Notice From Nasdaq Related To Delayed Quarterly Report

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (ATVC) (the "Company") announced today that, on May 28, 2021, it received a notice ("Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule") because the Company has not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Nasdaq notification letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
Financial Reportsmusically.com

Epidemic Sound publishes financial results for 2020

You’ll need to speak Swedish (or have Google Translate and plenty of patience) to dig properly through production music company Epidemic Sound’s annual financials. Thankfully, the company has published an English-language summary too, revealing that its revenues grew by 49% to SEK 575m in 2020 (around $69.5m), while its net losses narrowed from SEK 185m in 2019 to SEK 147m (around $17.8m) last year.
U.S. Politicsaba.com

Fed Issues Final Rule Amending Regulation D

The Federal Reserve today issued a final rule amending Regulation D, which addresses reserve requirements of depository institutions. The rule eliminates references to an “interest on required reserves” rate and to an “interest on excess reserves rate,” replacing them with a reference to a single “interest on reserve balances” rate.
RetailLas Vegas Herald

Regulatory rules will not lower Canadian phone rates

Mobile operator's phone rates are expected to remain high following rulings by the Canadian broadcasting and telecommunications regulatory and supervisory body. Meanwhile, internet providers and opponents claim that the rulings will, in fact, make it more difficult to lower mobile and net service pricing. For several years, the consumer base...
Marketsfinextra.com

Esma publishes final report on market data pricing

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has today published its Final Report on Guidelines on the MiFIDII/MiFIR obligations on market data. The Final Report sets out guidelines on the requirements to publish market data on a reasonable commercial basis and to make market data...
Marketsgrainews.ca

Canadian Financial Close: Loonie, TSX surpass historical levels

WINNIPEG – The Canadian dollar closed above 83 United States cents on Tuesday for the first time since May 2015 after news that the economy grew during the fiscal first quarter of 2021. The loonie was at US$0.8306 or US$1=C$1.2040 on Tuesday, up from Monday’s close at US$0.8284 or US$1=C$1.2072....
Worldgrainews.ca

Canadian Financial Close: Canada’s current account balance posts surplus

WINNIPEG – The Canadian dollar slightly increased on Monday on the heels of good economic data from Statistics Canada. The loonie was at US$0.8284 or US$1=C$1.2072 on Monday, up from Friday’s close at US$0.8274 or US$1=C$1.2086. Meanwhile, the United States Dollar Index declined by 0.18 points to 89.85 as markets in the U.S. were closed for Memorial Day. Canada’s current account balance reported a surplus of C$1.2 billion in the first quarter, its first surplus since 2008, according to Statistics Canada.
Retaildrugstorenews.com

Element begins trading on Canadian Securities Exchange

Element Nutritional Sciences now is a publicly traded company. The Burlington, Ontario-based make of nutraceuticals targeted toward consumers older than 50 has begun trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol ELMT. In a letter to shareholders, CEO Stuart Lowther outlined some of the company’s latest business updates,...
Massachusetts StateInsurance Journal

Robinhood Cannot Block Massachusetts Securities Regulators’ Case, Judge Rules

A Massachusetts judge on Thursday rejected Robinhood’s bid to block state regulators from moving forward with their enforcement action alleging that the online brokerage encourages inexperienced investors to place risky trades without limits. Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Kenneth Salinger said Robinhood could continue challenging in court the validity of...
Economycoingeek.com

Uganda Financial Intelligence Authority calls for digital currency regulation

Uganda’s anti-money laundering agency is calling on the government to implement and enforce regulations in the digital currency industry. The Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA) has been working on a campaign to get digital currency firms to register, but only a few had heeded the call. Speaking in an event in...
Businessgrainews.ca

Canadian Financial Close: Loonie ends week lower

WINNIPEG – The Canadian dollar remained mostly steady on Friday, but ended its longest string of weekly gains since 2016. The loonie was at US$0.8274 or US$1=C$1.2086 on Friday, down from Thursday’s close at US$0.8283 or US$1=C$1.2073. Meanwhile, the United States Dollar Index increased by 0.08 points to 90.05. Consumer prices in the U.S. increased by 3.1 per cent year-to-year last April, indicating possible inflation.