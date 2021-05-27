Amy ‘Central Park Karen’ Cooper Now Suing Ex-employer for Discrimination
*The tables have turned after Amy Cooper aka “Central Park Karen” reportedly filed a lawsuit against her former employer for racial discrimination. Cooper’s lawsuit claims that her ex-employer, Franklin Templeton, failed to further investigate the infamous May 2020 incident between herself and Christian Cooper and immediately labeled her as a “privileged white female” after they announced her firing in a public statement. Additionally, it states she did not call the cops on Christian because of his race but because he selected her as a target due to a feud between dog and bird lovers.eurweb.com