Amy ‘Central Park Karen’ Cooper Now Suing Ex-employer for Discrimination

A white woman sued her former employer for firing her after a viral confrontation with a black birdwatcher last year in New York City's Central Park. Amy Cooper, who attracted nationwide attention in May 2020 after being caught on camera calling 911 to say a black man was threatening her and her dog, filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York on Tuesday. Cooper accused Franklin Templeton, an investment management company, of not properly investigating the incident before terminating her from her job as a head of insurance portfolio management, according to multiple news outlets.