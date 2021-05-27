Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Amy ‘Central Park Karen’ Cooper Now Suing Ex-employer for Discrimination

By Fisher Jack
EURweb
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article*The tables have turned after Amy Cooper aka “Central Park Karen” reportedly filed a lawsuit against her former employer for racial discrimination. Cooper’s lawsuit claims that her ex-employer, Franklin Templeton, failed to further investigate the infamous May 2020 incident between herself and Christian Cooper and immediately labeled her as a “privileged white female” after they announced her firing in a public statement. Additionally, it states she did not call the cops on Christian because of his race but because he selected her as a target due to a feud between dog and bird lovers.

eurweb.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Discrimination#Race#Instagram#Central Park Karen#Plaintiff#Police#Firing#Eurweb#Killings#Dog Owners#Hollywood Unlocked
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Minoritieskisswtlz.com

Amy Cooper sues former employer after calling 911 on Black man

Amy Cooper, the White woman who went viral last year for calling 911 to claim that a Black birdwatcher in Central Park was threatening her, has filed a lawsuit against her former employer. She temporarily surrendered her dog and was fired from her job shortly after the incident. Amy Cooper,...
Minoritiesfoxbangor.com

Central Park ‘Karen’ Sues Old Bosses for Firing, Calling Her Racist

Amy Cooper — who was branded Central Park “Karen” after calling cops on a Black man — is taking her former employer to court, saying they painted her with a broad, racist brush. Cooper is suing investment firm Franklin Templeton, where she worked before this whole mess, alleging defamation, negligence,...
Sex CrimesPosted by
NJ.com

Ex-parks department worker gets $300K settlement in racial discrimination suit

A former municipal parks department employee in Deptford has settled his racial discrimination lawsuit against the township for $300,000. Lamar Johnson alleged in the 2019 suit that co-workers spoke of placing a chain around him and letting him swing. Fellow employees also repeatedly called him “boy” while a supervisor said that Johnson “looks like someone in Philadelphia with his hood on and that he was looking for rape,” the suit alleged.
New York City, NYWashington Examiner

Woman sues former employer for firing her after viral Central Park confrontation

A white woman sued her former employer for firing her after a viral confrontation with a black birdwatcher last year in New York City's Central Park. Amy Cooper, who attracted nationwide attention in May 2020 after being caught on camera calling 911 to say a black man was threatening her and her dog, filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York on Tuesday. Cooper accused Franklin Templeton, an investment management company, of not properly investigating the incident before terminating her from her job as a head of insurance portfolio management, according to multiple news outlets.
MinoritiesRefinery29

Amy Cooper Is Suing The Employer That Fired Her For Being Racist

Amy Cooper — the Central Park "Karen" who called the police on a Black birdwatcher named Christian Cooper and falsely accused him of threatening her — has apparently learned nothing in the past year. Cooper, a white woman, is now suing her former employer for firing her over the racist incident, and she’s arguing that she is a victim of racial discrimination. Yes, really.
Politicslocalocnews.com

Will Locals Lose A “Now or Never” Chance to Create A Rare Central Orange County Park?

We have been your lifeline during the pandemic, economic fallout, wildfires, protests and the election. Support us with a tax-deductible donation. While Garden Grove officials recently moved to plant more trees amid a potential climate emergency, some are perplexed that the same city has turned down an initial offer to create a rare park in central Orange County.
Boca Raton, FLbocaratonobserver.com

Lewert Law, LLC

Divorce can be stressful and emotional. It often feels like your soon-to-be former spouse is making the process difficult as you sort out your finances, living arrangements and child custody agreement. The right lawyer can make all the difference. Boca Raton board certified family law attorney Tina L. Lewert of...
Lawnorcalrecord.com

Court activity on June 2: Sharon A. Layton vs Ren Ruichao

The Contra Costa Superior Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Sharon A. Layton against Ren Ruichao, Ruichao Ren, Wenjun Zhang and Zhang Wenjun on June 2: 'Special Set Hearing On: Judicial Settlement Conference Set By Stipulation Of The Parties'. Case number MSC21-00297 was filed in the...