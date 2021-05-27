Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Embarrassing Story Matt LeBlanc Revealed At The Friends Reunion

By Kieran Fisher
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Friends: The Reunion," which is now available to stream on HBO Max, might not have pleased everyone on the internet. However, for most fans of the beloved game-changing sitcom, it was a fun trip down memory lane that provided plenty of laughs and emotional moments. The die-hard viewers waited 17 years to see the gang — Ross (David Schwimmer), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) — in the same room again, and the special saw each of them share some interesting information that "Friends" fans didn't know about before.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
David Schwimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friends Reunion#Sitcom#Laughs#Emotional Moments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Funny Moments
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Series963kklz.com

‘Friends’ Reunion: See First Teaser Trailer of HBO Max Special

Friends: The Reunion is set to hit HBO Max on May 27, and the streaming service just dropped the first teaser trailer. Very little is shown in the clip below, but it’ll certainly pull at the heartstrings of any major Friends fan. From the cast walking in slow motion on a studio lot to a dramatic version of “I’ll Be There For You” soundtracking clip, once the words “The One Where They Get Back Together” appear, it’ll be enough to make a fan scream, “Oh…my…God!”
New York City, NYfilm-book.com

FRIENDS: THE REUNION Trailer: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, & David Schwimmer Return [HBO Max]

HBO Max‘s Friends: The Reunion (2021) TV special trailer has been released. Friends The Reunion trailer stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. The reunion takes place on Stage 24, the exact sound stage that the original TV series was filmed in Burbank, California. The Friends reunion special will air exclusively on HBO Max on May 27, 2021.
TV SeriesVulture

Friends: The Reunion

Near the end of the long, long-anticipated Friends: The Reunion, when all six of the original Friends are sitting in that familiar, purple-tinted apartment with the picture frame around the peephole on the door, Courteney Cox makes a poignant statement. “This will be the last time that we’re ever asked...
TV Seriesimdb.com

Lisa Kudrow Details the Friends Reunion Moment You Missed Between Matt LeBlanc and Courtney Cox

The one where Lisa Kudrow reveals her favorite part about Friends: The Reunion. Believe it or not but it's almost been a week since the May 27th premiere of the HBO Max special, in which the cast of Friendsgot back together for an epic event. Of course, the six main cast members—Lisa, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc—joined forces once more. Naturally, the reunion was full of incredible moments: From a recreation of the series' iconic set to Lady Gaga singing "Smelly Cat" with Phoebe Buffay herself. However, there was one portion of the Friends special that may have gone unnoticed. Speaking...
TV & VideosTODAY.com

Jennifer Aniston-David Schwimmer crush is revealed in ‘Friends’ reunion

7 award-winning grooming essentials every man needs, according to Men's Health. Among the revelations in the “Friends” reunion special released overnight by HBO Max: The Ross-and-Rachel romance was fueled by a real-life crush between Jennifer Aniston and costar David Schwimmer during the show’s first season. NBC News Now anchor Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.
Worldyourmoneygeek.com

Thanks to a New Meme, Matt LeBlanc is Ireland’s Uncle

Seventeen years ago the beloved sitcom Friends played its final laugh track, but a few days ago HBO Max blessed the internet with Friends: The Reunion, the special that we have all been waiting for. Not only did the cast reunite to ruminate on the series and its characters, but they were joined by an all-star selection of high-profile celebrity fans that brought a little extra pizzaz to the special.
TV & VideosComicBook

Friends Reunion Director Reveals Why Guest Stars Like Paul Rudd Weren't Included

Friends: The Reunion is now streaming on HBO Max and though it features the return of the six core cast members there are a lot of key guest stars from the show that didn't appear, notably the likes of Paul Rudd and Cole Sprouse. Speaking in an interview with The Wrap, reunion director Ben Winston opened up about why they couldn't get all of the major faces back, saying: "We couldn’t have everybody on, because it’s only an hour and 45 minutes. And you’ve got to pay attention — the main nub of the show has got to be about the six cast members. So you can’t have too many cameos because of course, there were hundreds of amazing people who were in ‘Friends’ over the years. Sadly, we couldn’t get everybody in.”
TV & VideosJustice

When David Schwimmer Initially Met Matt LeBlanc On Friends, He Assumed

People are rediscovering all of their favourite characters, situations, and old fights thanks to the HBO Max reunion of the now-classic NBC sitcom “Friends.” Yes, the love connection between Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and Rachel Greene (Jennifer Aniston) was ultimately the show’s bookend, but each character had their own intricate storyline that spanned ten seasons.
TV & Videosasumetech.com

Friends Earned Whopping $1.4 Billion Over The Years But Can You Guess How Much Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc & The Cast Made?

Friends has been our comfort and a much-needed blessing over the years. Each one of us cried watching the reunion special episode. Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox are household names today. But along with the love and fandom, they also made a lot of money! But can you guess how much? Read on for all the details!
TV SeriesElite Daily

The Friends Reunion Revealed Monica And Chandler Weren't Supposed To Date

It’s hard to believe, but one of Friends’ most iconic couples almost didn’t happen. Following HBO Max’s highly-anticipated The One Where They Got Back Together reunion, the creators of the show shared a major Friends bombshell about Monica and Chandler’s relationship — and, it turns out, the pair was just meant to be a fling. However, the audience reaction to the couple’s London hookup changed everything.
Internet940wfaw.com

Twitter Is Obsessed With Uncle Matt LeBlanc

Irish Twitter has lost its mind over Matt LeBlanc‘s avuncular appearance on HBO Max‘s special, Friends: The Reunion. In both clothes—striped button-short-sleeved shirt—and demeanor—relaxed, jovial—Ireland has decided LeBlanc is pretty much their uncle, cousin or “da.”. One user tried to explain the hysteria: “The rest of the world should know...
Celebritiesnewsverses.com

Matt LeBlanc dubbed ‘Irish Uncle’ by social media after ‘Mates’ reunion

Matt LeBlanc went viral after the “Mates” reunion particular however not for reminiscing about enjoying his beloved character Joey Tribbiani on the comedy sequence. Social media dubbed the actor, 53, an “Irish Uncle” due to his garments, crossed arms, and facial expressions throughout the HBO Max particular. “Matt LeBlanc is...