DNMR Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Danimer Scientific Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Danimer Scientific Inc. ("Danimer" or "the Company") (DNMR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Danimer securities between October 28, 2020 and May 4, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/dnmr.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Danimer had deficient internal controls; (2) as a result, the Company had misrepresented, inter alia, its operations' size and regulatory compliance; (3) Defendants had overstated Nodax's biodegradability, particularly in oceans and landfills; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/dnmr or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Danimer you have until July 13, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005019/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
477
Followers
20K+
Post
101K+
Views
Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
