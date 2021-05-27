LA LIFE: Salon, Beastly Ball, Meditation, Openings, Food Tour, and More
The native Matilija Poppy adorning the LA landscape now is a wondrous site, Tomatoes. The empowering “She Angels Foundation” is hosting an online Salon that you do not want to miss. The LA Zoo’s “Beastly Ball” will stream live honoring wildlife and human superstars. Just a reminder that Tomatoes can still “drop-in” to meditate with “Mindful Awareness” sessions. The Getty Center on the westside and Echo Park to the east reopened this week with new offerings to enjoy. Did I hear someone say Food Tour? Yep! “Everybody Eats” in Long Beach, Tomatoes. Listen in to this week’s inspiring podcast. And sign up for June ZOOM event.thethreetomatoes.com