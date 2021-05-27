How to achieve persistent SSH connections with the open source MOSH

MOSH makes it possible for SSH connection to persist, even as you roam from one network to another. Jack Wallen shows you how to install and use this handy tool. If you work with multiple wireless (or wired) connections within your company, and you find yourself having to move around the campus to take care of your admin duties, there might be times when you have an SSH connection going and you shift from one network to another. When that happens, your secure shell connection will drop. Or, maybe your single network connection isn't always the most reliable? That's all fine if whatever admin task you're doing isn't critical. What happens when you're working on something important and that connection is broken?