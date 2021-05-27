Cancel
‘Glee’ Cast Was ‘Very Scared’ To Report Lea Michele’s Bullying

By Arielle Tschinkel
 8 days ago
In a new podcast interview, Glee alum Heather Morris explained why the cast felt “very scared” to report Lea Michele’s bullying to Fox execs. After Lea Michele took to Twitter in a since-deleted tweet last summer in support of the growing Black Lives Matter movement, several of her Glee co-stars came forward with accusations against Michele, including that she made cast member Samantha Ware’s first job in television “a living hell” and made racist comments and engaged in aggressive behavior towards other Black women on the set. Reports also surfaced that Michele’s behavior extended to extras and behind-the-scenes crew of the hit series, which ran on Fox from 2009 to 2015.

