Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said he does not support the For the People Act on Sunday. The bill, known as H.R. 1 and S. 1, calls for sweeping election reform, including restrictions to partisan gerrymandering in congressional districts, greater transparency in campaign financing, and an expansion of early and absentee voting. It is widely viewed as a signature piece of legislation for Democrats. It has the support of President Biden and was passed in the House of Representatives back in March, on a near party-line vote of 220–210. It has become increasingly relevant in the last few months as Republican-controlled state legislatures continue to draft and pass unprecedented, restrictive voting laws.