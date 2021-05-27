L.I.N.K. Educate -- Developing a Workforce in the Supply Chain
Editor-in-chief Marina Mayer discusses workforce development with experts in supply chain education including Dr. Terry Esper, associate professor of logistics at Ohio State University Fisher College of Business, Rodney Thomas, Ph.D., director of the Undergraduate Supply Chain Management Program at University of Arkansas, Eva Ponce, Ph.D. research scientist at MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics and Justin Goldston, Ph.D., professor of project and supply chain management at Penn State University.www.sdcexec.com