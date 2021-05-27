Cancel
L.I.N.K. Educate -- Developing a Workforce in the Supply Chain

By Marina Mayer
 11 days ago
Editor-in-chief Marina Mayer discusses workforce development with experts in supply chain education including Dr. Terry Esper, associate professor of logistics at Ohio State University Fisher College of Business, Rodney Thomas, Ph.D., director of the Undergraduate Supply Chain Management Program at University of Arkansas, Eva Ponce, Ph.D. research scientist at MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics and Justin Goldston, Ph.D., professor of project and supply chain management at Penn State University.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive

ABOUT

For nearly 20 years Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) has been the only magazine in the Supply Chain industry covering the entire global supply chain that focuses on ROI, professional development and change management, all in a solutions-based format.

 https://www.sdcexec.com/
