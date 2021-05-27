Cancel
Authentic Provence's French Orangerie Planter Box For Chic Garden Ornamentation

By PR Newswire
PALM BEACH, Fla., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planters define and anchor an outdoor space, creating focal points and using greenery architecturally. Authentic Provence's French Orangerie Planter goes a step further, imbuing gardens with elegance, function, and historical gravitas.

The planter box is inspired by those often seen in Paris during the 18 th and 19 th Centuries, flanking grand entrance doors with citrus trees or topiaries. The timeless structure is getting a new look with 12 recently launched colors, from Gossamer Grey to a deep Essex Green. For a more personalized touch, the planters are also available in any custom color from the Benjamin Moore Color Chart and come in 4 sizes.

This very chic and finely worked, raised Parisian metal planter box is extremely weather-resistant and made of aluminum. The inside has a grid and at the bottom of each planter box is a decorative brass plate on the exterior. The corner posts are topped with a French finial.

This modern-day interpretation of a centuries-celebrated form provides striking ornamentation that endures and connects the present to the past.

To learn more about garden design resource Authentic Provence and their French Orangerie Planter, visit authenticprovence.com. For press inquiries, contact coco@nivenbreen.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/authentic-provences-french-orangerie-planter-box-for-chic-garden-ornamentation-301301049.html

SOURCE Authentic Provence

#Garden Design#Planters#Gardens#French Doors#France#Custom Content#Authentic Provence#Parisian#Essex Green#Orangerie Planter#French Orangerie#Striking Ornamentation#Elegance#Color#Grand Entrance Doors#Trees#View Original Content#Aluminum#Palm Beach#Historical Gravitas
