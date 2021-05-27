Cancel
Charter Hall fund acquires $82m life sciences campus

By
irei.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharter Hall’s leading A$7 billion ($5.4 billion) wholesale industrial and logistics fund, CPIF, has announced the acquisition of a A$106 million ($82 million) life sciences campus in Boronia, Melbourne, from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). The facility is currently used by GSK as their Australian manufacturing hub for high-volume products and “Blow-Fill-Seal” manufacturing....

irei.com
