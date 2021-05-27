Charter Hall fund acquires $82m life sciences campus

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myconic Capital Corp. (NEO: MEDI) (the " Company" or " Myconic") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement (the " Agreement"), dated May 26, 2021, pursuant to which it will acquire 100% of each class of the issued and outstanding shares of KGK Science Inc. (" KGK") from Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (" Auxly") as an investment (the " Transaction"). As consideration for KGK, Myconic will pay a base amount of $12.5 million in aggregate to Auxly over time in the form of $1.5 million in cash payable on closing of the Transaction (the " Closing Date"), $1.0 million in cash payable six months after the Closing Date, and $10.0 million in common shares of the Company (the " Consideration Shares") based on the 30-day volume weighted average price per share immediately prior to the entering into of the Agreement. The Consideration Shares issued in connection with the Transaction will become tradeable in four equal installments within the first year of the Closing Date.