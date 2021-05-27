Sterling High School Booster Club honors athletes at awards ceremony

Senior athletes were honored at the annual Sterling High School Booster Club Athletic Awards Banquet held Wednesday evening at Pioneer Park. The ceremony started with a quick rundown of how SHS’s teams did this year. The softball team qualified for the state playoffs, the defending state championship football team qualified for the playoffs, the defending state championship volleyball team came in second in the state, boys basketball made it to the final four for the fifth year in a row, girls basketball qualified for the playoffs, three wrestlers qualified for the state tournament and track and baseball are still going on, with multiple track athletes ranked in the top 10 in the state.