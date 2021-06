The outdoors allows for plenty of leisure time, so why not hit the beach. On Hilton Head, Coligny Beach is the most trafficked (and has a selection of shops and restaurants within walking distance). Burkes and Driessen are equally beautiful public beach options. The Lowcountry is a great place to enjoy lavish views. Take it all in with horseback riding and biking. The island has 6 miles of bike lanes and 117 miles of shared-use pathways.