Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

ConcertoCare Named Direct Contracting Entity By Center For Medicare & Medicaid Innovation

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertoCare, the leading risk-bearing in-home primary care provider for seniors, was named a Direct Contracting Entity (DCE) by the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (Innovation Center). As a DCE, ConcertoCare (listed as Perfect Health by CMMI, dba ConcertoCare) will now be able to offer its world-class care solution to Medicare patients who would benefit from advanced primary care in the home.

"At ConcertoCare, we deliver a truly patient-centric model by serving Medicare beneficiaries in their homes, where we can best understand and address their medical, behavioral and unmet social needs. Participating in the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation's Direct Contracting Model will enable us to provide care across the country in partnership with providers who wish to participate in our innovative model," said Julian Harris, MD, Chairman and CEO of ConcertoCare.

"This aligns with our vision to deliver a model of care nationwide that helps seniors live the best version of the life they want to live," said Amy Flaster, MD, Chief Medical Officer of ConcertoCare.

The first performance year started on April 1, 2021, and ConcertoCare will initially provide care in Massachusetts, New York, Ohio and Washington, with providers and beneficiaries in additional states expected to join over the coming months.

ConcertoCare is one of the nation's leading risk-based health care companies focused on providing integrated care for seniors where they are best served: in their homes. Composed collaboratively with patients, three individualized care programs are supported by a combination of in-home medical, behavioral and social services and enhanced via advanced proprietary technologies. With the ConcertoCare Partners program, patients with complex care needs keep their existing doctors and health plans while benefiting from additional in-home care, supports and coordination. The Geriatric Primary Care model offers in-home primary care for patients without an ongoing primary care physician. PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) is for participants who wish to remain independent, and in their homes, but need nursing home-level care.

The statements contained in this document are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of CMS. The authors assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this document.

The Direct Contracting Model is aimed at reducing expenditures and preserving or enhancing quality of care for beneficiaries in Medicare fee for service (FFS). The model creates opportunities for companies like ConcertoCare to participate with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in testing the next evolution of risk-sharing arrangements to produce value and high-quality health care. The program is expected to increase beneficiaries' access to innovative, affordable care while maintaining all original Medicare benefits.

About ConcertoCare

ConcertoCare is one of the nation's leading risk-based health care companies delivering integrated care for vulnerable patients where they are best served: in their homes. ConcertoCare's in-home care model provides medical, behavioral and social services that are clinically proven to reduce hospital admissions, readmissions and emergency room visits, and increase annual wellness visits for the most vulnerable patients in the U.S., benefiting patients, payers and provider networks alike. ConcertoCare's approach is patient-centered, personalized and scalable, combining three leading-edge care delivery models with hyper-local social supports and care teams. Powered by Patient3D™, a custom-built, proprietary population health data and technology platform, ConcertoCare provides high-value complex care delivery at scale. For more information, visit www.concertocare.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media ContactCapwell Communications info@capwellcomm.com 949.999.3303

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concertocare-named-direct-contracting-entity-by-center-for-medicare--medicaid-innovation-301301074.html

SOURCE ConcertoCare

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
444
Followers
20K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Benefits#Nursing Home#Medicare Plans#Health Care Providers#Medicare Beneficiaries#Medicare Patients#Medicaid Plans#Dce#Perfect Health#Cmmi#Md#Concertocare Partners#Geriatric Primary Care#Cms#Linkedin#Medicare Fee#Integrated Care#Advanced Primary Care#In Home Primary Care#Health Plans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Health Services
Related
Cell Phoneshealthleadersmedia.com

Patient Access to Hospital EHR Data Expands

App-based inpatient access rose more than 50% between 2018 and 2019. More and more hospitals are enabling patients to access their electronic health records via online portals and mobile apps, according to the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC). Seven in 10 hospitals now permit such...
U.S. PoliticsHealthcareFinanceNews.com

Chiquita Brooks-LaSure confirmed to lead Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Provider and insurance groups applauded the confirmation of Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services after a 55-44 approval vote by the Senate on Tuesday. Brooks-LaSure led the agency's implementation of Affordable Care Act coverage and insurance reform policy provisions, President Joe Biden said when nominating...
Healthtmj4.com

Blend Extra: Understanding Medicare/Medicaid Dual Health Plans

Jerry Wilson from Sovereign Select always makes tricky Medicare concepts easier to understand, and today he's sharing a special plan option that offers some great benefits at no extra cost! Jerry breaks down the Dual Special Needs Plan, who qualifies, and what benefits they can receive. Jerry has Road to...
Aerospace & Defenseteknovation.biz

Four “Innovation Crossroads” companies receive AFWERX contracts

Four of the companies participating in the “Innovation Crossroads” program through Oak Ridge National Laboratory were awarded contracts from the U.S. Air Force. The contracts are through the Air Force’s AFWERX program that is focused on expanding technology, talent, and transition partnerships for “rapid and affordable commercial and military capability,” according to the program website. AFWERX has three branches, each focusing on a different topic for the program. AFVentures focuses on helping the Air Force develop commercially viable innovations. The contracts are offered through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Studies from University of Pittsburgh Update Current Data on Health and Society (Medicaid Coverage ‘cliff ‘ Increases Expenses and Decreases Care for Near-poor Medicare Beneficiaries)

Health Policy and Law Daily -- Research findings on Health and Medicine - Health and Society are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Cost sharing in traditional Medicare can consume a substantial portion of the income of beneficiaries who do not have supplemental insurance from Medicaid, an employer, or a Medigap plan. Near-poor Medicare beneficiaries (with incomes more than 100 percent but less than 200 percent of the federal poverty level) are ineligible for Medicaid but frequently lack alternative supplemental coverage, resulting in a supplemental coverage ‘cliff’ of 25.8 percentage points just above the eligibility threshold for Medicaid (100 percent of poverty).”
Health ServicesBusiness Insider

PQA Presents CarePlus Health Plans with its Excellence in Quality Award

CarePlus Health Plans, Inc., Florida’s largest* 5 out of 5-star Medicare Advantage plan, has been recognized by the Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA) with its Excellence in Quality award for exemplary management of medications for its members. CarePlus is a subsidiary of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). PQA provides two awards, an...
HealthThe Day

Expanding insurance coverage is top priority for new Medicare-Medicaid chief

The new head of the federal agency that oversees health benefits for nearly 150 million Americans and $1 trillion in federal spending said in one of her first interviews that her top priorities will be broadening insurance coverage and ensuring health equity. “We’ve seen through the pandemic what happens when...
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

CarePoint Health Reaches Participation Agreement With Aetna Making Hoboken University Medical Center, Christ Hospital And Bayonne Medical Center Fully In Network With All Payers

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePoint Health, a leading New Jersey healthcare system, is thrilled to announce today that it will be fully in network with all major health insurers. The three hospitals, Hoboken University Medical Center, Christ Hospital and Bayonne Medical Center reached agreement with Aetna to join its network effective August 1, 2021. Through this agreement, CarePoint's three hospitals will be able to provide high-quality care to Aetna members on an in-network basis beginning August 1 st. The three hospitals are currently in network with all other payers.
HealthMcKnight's

Providers tell CMS it’s ‘decidedly’ the wrong time to toy with PDPM rates

Providers need more time before the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services would implement any adjustments to PDPM payment rates, operators and associations have told the agency in official comments. Federal officials this spring proposed adjusting the parity rates after skilled nursing facilities collected $1.7 billion, or 5%, more than...
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

Bolster Your Care Coordination Efforts With Recent Changes In Montana Medicaid And Medicare

BOZEMAN, Mont., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Montana Medicaid expanded the state's reimbursement fee schedule to include compensation and thereby coverage for Care Coordination programs. This means that qualifying Montana Medicaid recipients in the clinic's patient panel are now reimbursable for the additional time spent coordinating their care. CrossTx, the market-leading cloud-based solution dedicated to supporting hospitals and clinics' transition to value-based care models are pleased to announce an important webinar showcasing the opportunities for hospitals and clinics across the Big Sky state. CrossTx's "Value-based Transitions" webinar series focuses on Montana and the opportunity for the clinic to improve patient outcomes while spurring revenue growth. Join CrossTx and Faith Jones with HealthTechS3, a nationally recognized expert in CMS Care Coordination and long-time CrossTx partner, to participate in a webinar covering this new opportunity to track current care and provide enhanced care to at-risk patients while generating new revenue streams. The webinar includes best approaches, tips for sustainability, and practical methods for bolstering revenue with Chronic Care Management, Behavioral Health Integration, and Collaborative Care Management.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Paul R. Garrett Joins ReferWell as Vice President of Health Plan Sales

New role helps payers identify quality and risk adjustment solutions. ReferWell, a fast-growing health technology company providing quality and risk adjustment solutions for payers, today announced that industry veteran Paul R. Garrett has joined the company in a new role focused on helping Medicare Advantage, Dual-Eligible and ACA plans find solutions that drive CMS reimbursements by improving member experience, raising Star ratings and enhancing risk adjustment practices.
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Leveraging Virtual Care To Meet Patients Where They Are

Healthcare delivery is currently experiencing a transformation due to the rising popularity and prevalence of virtual care models, yielding advantages for patients and clinicians. These new approaches to patient-centered medicine lead to more integrated care delivery and improved provider and patient satisfaction while distinguishing the health systems that leverage them.
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

Health Recovery Solutions (HRS), The KLAS Leader In Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Announces June As HRS' Hospital At Home Month

HOBOKEN, N.J,, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Recovery Solutions , a leading provider of telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions, today announced that June is "Hospital at Home Month" at the company. During the month of June, HRS will share best practices for incorporating telehealth and remote patient monitoring...