NFT Blue, Leader In NFT Rights Management, Readies Albert Einstein Tribute NFT Project With Edutainment Group Studyum.io

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NFT Blue,the Beverly Hills-based world leader in NFT (non fungible tokens) digital assets rights management, is excited to announce an exclusive collaboration which has created a stunning crypto-art portrait of Albert Einstein. This commemorative digital artwork is being launched by the new blockchain-powered video edtech network, Studyum.

Studyum.io is a next-generation learning experience platform, combining artificial intelligence, facial recognition, 3D avatars, with NFTfi trading, all on the blockchain.

Think Clubhouse, meets MasterClass — with content creators being paid directly to their e-wallets!

An exclusive by-invitation-only NFT event brings crypto art traders together to view and live-bid on the commemorative NFT properties during Bitcoin 2021 Miami.

Date: Friday, June 4th, 2021

Time: 5:30PM to 8:30PM EDT

Location: Museum of Graffiti Miami

Address: 299 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33127

Media coverage includes DSCVR TV (special NFT and crypto programs aired on Bloomberg TV and Fox Business ).

What better representative to launch an edtech video platform built on the premise of changing the face of education, than Albert Einstein as a 3D virtual talking character and commemorative NFT?

About StudyumAs the post-Covid-19 'new normal' redefines how people learn and train, the latest in a wave of edtech companies is about to begin a major fund-raising round via an IDO.

The company was founded in 2018 by two-time world Karate champion, Igor Dyachenko. The celebrity martial arts coach and expert in neuroscience, sports physiology and psychology, became frustrated with outdated teaching methodologies and lacking technology in the sports and fitness arena.

The company intends to incorporate NFT gamification for its students, so as well as uploading content in 2D or 3D, educators will be able to create unique NFT collectible cards, which students can then buy, trade, and swap. The STUD utility token IDO will launch this summer on platforms including Uniswap. The closing date for this round is expected to be July 2021.

Speaking of his vision for Studyum, Igor, the company's Founder & CEO replied, "It's simple. We want to rewrite the way people learn and train. We don't want a Unicorn; we want a centi-billion-dollar company — the name of this mythical creature I do not know… Perhaps we could call it a Leprechaun?"

About NFT Blue NFT Blue is a division of M Digital Studios, located in Beverly Hills, California, USA. The company manages NFT projects for news outlets, artists, creators, publishers, licensors, record labels, musicians, fashion designers, brands, non-profits, sports stars and celebrities around the world.

