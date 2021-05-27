Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

LEGACY Supply Chain Announces Raoul Siclait As Their New Chief Financial Officer

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LEGACY Supply Chain, a leading mid-sized North American 3PL provider, is pleased to announce the addition of Raoul Siclait, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), to their executive team in their Indianapolis headquarters.

Raoul has expertise in logistics, supply chain, and both corporate and operational finance and has an extensive background in leading and directing growth initiatives, from both a strategy and financial perspective. His role as CFO will include leading LEGACY's Corporate Finance, Human Resources, IT and Solutions groups across their U.S. and Canadian business units.

Siclait comes from a privately held provider of transportation and logistics where he served as CFO and was responsible for leading the finance, accounting, treasury, and asset management sectors of the business. Prior to that, Siclait spent 23 years as an executive for a global supply chain and transportation management solutions company where he held a number of financial leadership and accounting positions and had direct financial management and fiduciary oversight.

"The 3PL landscape is changing rapidly, and I am looking forward to joining the LEGACY team as their new CFO, driving growth initiatives that are financially practical, analytical and data-driven. Our goal is to continue to build upon our core eComm fulfillment, distribution and transportation service offerings to provide new solutions for evolving online and omni-channel businesses," states Siclait.

With his prior leadership and 3PL experience, Siclait will be a valuable addition to the LEGACY Executive Leadership Team and will contribute towards LEGACY's long-term strategy of growth through new business, organic growth, and acquisition strategies.

"We are excited for this addition to LEGACY's leadership team as we tackle new challenges and uncover areas of expansion," stated Mike Glodziak, President & CEO of LEGACY Supply Chain. "We believe Raoul will be a tremendous asset for LEGACY to drive growth and financial stability initiatives and add value to all of Legacy's stakeholders."

LEGACY Supply Chain is in an aggressive period of growth - expanding their eCommerce fulfillment, distribution, and transportation service offerings. Siclait will be a critical driver on this path and beyond.

About LEGACY Supply ChainFor nearly 40 years, Legacy Supply Chain has been the pioneering, mid-sized 3PL that businesses depend on to enable more control over their dynamic omnichannel supply chains - so they can stay more connected to their consumers and ultimately deliver better customer experiences. With over 30 operations in the US and Canada, LEGACY provides truly tailored warehousing & distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation solutions. For more information, visit us at https://legacyscs.com/.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legacy-supply-chain-announces-raoul-siclait-as-their-new-chief-financial-officer-301301047.html

SOURCE LEGACY Supply Chain

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
477
Followers
20K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Stability#Supply Chains#Supply Chain Management#Global Finance#Operations Management#Chief Financial Officer#Supply Management#North American#Cfo#Human Resources#Canadian#Treasury#Ecomm#President Ceo#Legacy Supply Chain#Legacy Supply Chain#Financial Leadership#Corporate Finance#Company#Asset Management Sectors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessProgressive Rail Roading

CSX announces senior leadership changes

CSX Corp. today announced the appointments of Mark Wallace as executive vice president of CSX, Kevin Boone as EVP of sales and marketing, and Sean Pelkey as VP and acting chief financial officer. In his new role, Wallace will focus on special projects and initiatives supporting the president and chief...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

One Rock Capital Partners Invests In ArchKey Solutions

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC (" One Rock") today announced that one of its affiliates has entered into a definitive agreement to make a significant investment in ArchKey Solutions ("ArchKey" or the "Company") alongside the Company's management team. ArchKey is North America's premier electrical and technologies contracting and services provider. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Orbsat Corp. (OSAT) Appoints Charles M. Fernandez as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Orbsat Corp (Nasdaq: OSAT) ("Orbsat" or the "Company"), a global provider of communication solutions for connectivity to the world through next-generation satellite technology, today announced that Charles M. Fernandez has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company. David Phipps, former Chief Executive Officer, will assume the role of President and serve in the new capacity as CEO of Global Operations.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

May Mobility Names Ryan Green As First Chief Financial Officer

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- May Mobility, a leader in autonomous vehicle (AV) technology and shuttle operations, today announced the appointment of Ryan Green as its first Chief Financial Officer. Ryan brings over 20 years of experience leading financial functions and will focus on positioning May Mobility for growth.
Businessmartechseries.com

Cardlytics Announces Peter Chan as Chief Technology Officer

Cardlytics, Inc. , one of the largest digital advertising platforms, announced the appointment of Peter Chan as its Chief Technology Officer. Chan joins Cardlytics from Amazon to lead all engineering and technology as the company continues its evolution and integration following the recent Dosh and Bridg acquisitions. Based in San Francisco, Chan will lead the technology organization as it continues to transform the Cardlytics self-service advertising platform to empower marketers and enhance the bank customer experience. Prior to joining Cardlytics, Chan worked at Amazon as the Director of Product Management and Engineering for its advertising services group, in addition to serving in various leadership roles throughout his 15-year tenure with Yahoo.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Agreement To Sell Atlantic Aviation To KKR For $4.475 Billion

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) - Get Report and KKR today announced the signing of a definitive agreement for MIC to sell its Atlantic Aviation business to KKR for $4.475 billion in cash and assumed debt and reorganization obligations. Atlantic Aviation operates one of the largest networks of fixed base operations (FBOs) in the U.S. providing a full suite of critical services to the private aviation sector.
Businessadvisor.ca

PenderFund names new SVP for investments

Vancouver-based PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. has appointed Geoff Scott as senior vice-president, investments. Scott joined PenderFund last month from Cambridge Global Asset Management, a division of CI Investments. He previously worked for AGF Management Ltd. and Manulife Financial.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PyroGenesis Announces Receipt Of An LOI For Three 10-Ton DROSRITE™ Systems From An Existing Client

PyroGenesis continues to reduce GHG emissions with its offerings. MONTREAL, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "PyroGenesis"), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powders, environmentally friendly plasma waste-to-energy systems and clean plasma torch products, is pleased to announce today that it has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from an existing client, to purchase three 10-ton DROSRITE™ systems. The contract, if finalized, is expected to be in the range of $10-15 Million. The Client's name shall remain anonymous for competitive and confidential reasons.
Businesscannin.com

CENTR Brands Hires Carlyle Group Executive as CFO

CENTR Brands Corp. is known for having quickly established itself as a market leader in the global functional beverage space, as evidenced by the company’s remarkable trajectory over the past year. Current President and CFO of CENTR Brands Corp. Arjan Chima wants to prioritize his focus on commercial and marketing opportunities. To enable that to happen, CENTR Brands Corp. hired Carlyle Group executive David Young as CFO. Young said, “I am excited to make the move from the Board to to the executive team as the Company continues to evolve within a dynamic and expanding marketplace”.
BusinessInvestmentNews

Aon to sell U.S. retirement business

Aquiline is buying the unit, while Alight Solutions is buying Aon's Retiree Health Exchange business. The sales are aimed at winning government approval for Aon's merger with Willis Towers Watson. As part of its moves to win government approval of its merger with Willis Towers Watson, global professional services company...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

EOS Worldwide Appoints Julie Moreland To Board Of Directors

LIVONIA, Mich., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS Worldwide (EOSW), creator of the Entrepreneurial Operating System ® (EOS ®), today announced the addition of Julie Moreland to its Board of Directors. The move is expected to provide valuable insights into the data, software, and behavioral aspects of the businesses that EOS helps to lead and grow. Moreland's expertise will also help shape the trajectory of EOS One ™, EOS Worldwide's comprehensive new software platform that will digitize the EOS implementation experience for all end users.
Businessaithority.com

ProV International Appoints New CEO To Strengthen It’s Strategic Development

With a forte in IT strategy, implementation, advisory, management and optimization, ProV International has recently taken another step into its strategic journey by appointing a brand-new CEO, Marcus Leeb. With a forte in IT strategy, implementation, advisory, management and optimization, ProV International has recently taken another step into its strategic...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Bertelsmann Acquires Crescera Stake In Afya; New Director Appointed

NOVA LIMA, MINAS GERAIS, Brazil, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), today announced that it was notified by Crescera Educacional II Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestrategia, or "Crescera Educacional", of the sale of the entirety of its 23,074,134 Class B common shares of Afya to an affiliate of Bertelsmann SE& Co. KGaA, or "Bertelsmann".
MinoritiesPosted by
TheStreet

State Street Announces Strategic Engagements With Industry Groups To Increase Representation Of Black And Latinx Talent In The Asset Management Industry

State Street Corporation (STT) - Get Report today announced strategic engagements with leading industry and education-focused organizations that advocate for and support the advancement of Black and Latinx professionals in financial services, including within the asset management industry. As part of its commitment to combating racial inequities within the global...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Flotek Welcomes Lisa Mayr To Board Of Directors

HOUSTON, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (FTK) - Get Report welcomes Lisa Mayr to its Board of Directors ("Board"), increasing its directors from six to seven. Mayr was appointed a member of the audit committee and has been designated an "audit committee financial expert" by the Board as a result of her accounting and financial management experience. She will also serve as a member of the corporate governance and nominating committee.