Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Racine County, WI

5 Memorial Day Weekend Activities in Racine County

By Emma Widmar
Posted by 
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eXCRH_0aDTTKSe00

Memorial Day weekend, for many families in Racine County, means three days off from work. It gives people time to go camping, take a trip up north, go to the beach, or even host a cookout.

Spending the weekend in Racine County for Memorial Day is fun too. Not sure what to do? Check out what’s happening this Memorial Day weekend by continuing to read below.

Memorial Day Weekend Activities:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42J2yQ_0aDTTKSe00

1. Burlington Jamboree

Chocolate Fest will not be taking place this year, but the Burlington Jamboree will. The event is located at the Burlington Festival Grounds, 680 Maryland Ave. The event starts on May 28 until May 31. Admission is free for all ages. The grounds are open Friday from 5 p.m. until close, Saturday through Monday from 1 p.m. until close. Amusement rides, fair food, and carnival games will be offered. For more information, visit here.

2. Beachin at North Beach

The temps for Memorial Day weekend are looking to be sunny and nearing the 70s. This makes for great weather for the beach. The Racine Beachside Oasis will be open on Saturday, May 29. There will be no alcohol sold as this day will be Family Fun Day. DJ Cool Raul will be down at the beach playing at the oasis. For updates throughout the summer, check out their Facebook page here.

3. Memorial Day Classics- Great Lakes Dragaway

Get your tickets ready for the Memorial Day Classics at the Great Lakes Dragaway, 18411 1st St. On Saturday, May 29, in Union Grove, watch the Springtime Supershow. Jets, Wheelstanders, and all of the classic favorites will be there. Check out the Memorial Day Weekend schedule below.

5/29/2021SatMEMORIAL DAY CLASSICS9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

5/30/2021Sun SUPER CAR SUNDAY10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

5/31/2021MonOPEN FUN RACING for EVERYONE10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Great Lakes Dragaway Memorial Day Weekend Schedule

4. Honoring Fallen Veterans

Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse and Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly are partnering to honor fallen service members. Starting May 29 through Memorial Day at Mocha Lisa, carnations will be distributed for free to customers. Place a flower on a grave of a loved one who may have been a veteran or a veteran you may not know. By doing so, you are honoring service members. Stop by Mocha Lisa, 2825 4 1/2 Mile Rd for coffee and flowers.

5. Camping

Kick off the summer by camping this Memorial Day Weekend at Jellystone Park, 8425 State Road 38. The theme of the weekend is Holiday Mash-Up. Not only can you enjoy Memorial Day Weekend, but you can also get a taste of Easter, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, New Years’, and more. It’s every holiday, all in one spot while camping.

You can find more information about camping by visiting the website here. Whether you live in Racine County or just want to come for the weekend, this can be your escape in your own backyard.

Stay in the loop by following the Racine County Eye. Become a subscriber and never miss out on what events and celebrations are happening locally.

Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Union Grove, WI
Racine County, WI
Government
City
Racine, WI
State
Maryland State
Local
Wisconsin Government
County
Racine County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Weather#Camping#Memorial Service#Carnival Rides#Free Rides#Carnival Games#The Burlington Jamboree#Facebook#The Memorial Day Classics#Wheelstanders#Piggly#The Racine County Eye#Racine Beachside Oasis#Open Friday#Admission#North Beach#Amusement Rides#Jellystone Park#Fun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Racine, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center Opens June 5

Racine – With temperatures forecasted to reach over 80 degrees this weekend, the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park will open on Saturday, June 5. The Aquatic Center will offer a special preseason open swim from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6, as well as a family swim from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Racine County, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Air Quality Advisory Issued Thursday

RACINE COUNTY – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an air quality advisory for all of Southeastern Wisconsin until 11 p.m. Thursday. The air quality index is expected to reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups, the DNR stated Thursday afternoon. This includes children, the elderly, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged period of time. It is recommended that these groups “avoid extended outdoor exposure.”
Racine, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Commuter Rail support resolution approved by Racine Common Council

RACINE – A group of Racine alders and the mayor want to bring back the long-dead, proposed Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee (KRM) commuter rail line. In a 15-0 vote, the Racine Common Council approved a resolution supporting federal investment in the construction of the KRM project. The resolution is sponsored by Alders Trevor Jung, Mollie Jones, C.J. Rouse, and Mayor Cory Mason. Public comments may be made at: https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MdNo8ODtTKCatV9Ot6n1pA.
Kenosha County, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

COVID-19 Vaccination at Kenosha County Clinics

Kenosha County Public Health’s COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinics are ending after this week, but this service will remain available — by appointment only — at two locations. The final, no-appointment-needed clinic will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. this Friday, June 4, at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600...
Racine, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Racine votes to refund licensing fees to restaurants and bars

RACINE – In a 15-0 vote, the Racine Common Council approved a resolution that refunds 2021 licensing fees paid by the city’s bar and restaurant operators. The proposal, sponsored by Alder Jeff Coe and Mayor Cory Mason, was developed to help local small businesses that have been adversely impacted by capacity restrictions imposed during the past year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kenosha County, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

County Board approves resolution setting framework for Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission

KENOSHA — The establishment of Kenosha County’s Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission will move forward after the County Board’s approval Tuesday night of a resolution outlining the group’s structure and responsibilities. As stated in the resolution, the commission’s mission will be to realize greater racial equity and dismantle racism in...
Racine, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Upcoming Programs/Services offered by the Racine Public Library

The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:. The Racine Public Library building is in phase one of reopening. The library building is operating at a capacity of 50 people, masks are required to be worn by every patron over the age of four. Please respect social distancing guidelines. For more information about phase one of the library reopening, please visit the library website and check out the FAQ. This information can be found at www.racinelibrary.info/phased-reopening-faq/. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding of our efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.
Racine, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

All In For The Animals Zoo Fundraiser

From Tuesday, May 18 to Thursday, May 20, Racine Zoo will be hosting their All In For The Animals fundraiser. Through the generosity of the RUUD Family Foundation, Educators Credit Union, and McDonald’s of North Racine, each donated dollar up to $5,000 will be matched. This means each donation will have four times the impact to help Racine Zoo continue making a difference in the community.
Racine, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Submit your Racine Prom 2021 photos

Racine Rotary Prom 2021 will be held Saturday, May 15 at the Racine County Fairgrounds. For many teens, this is their first big event since the COVID-19 pandemic. So we’re inviting the public to share their Racine Prom 2021 photos. Click on this link to submit your photos. We’ll also...