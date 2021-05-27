Windham election auditor says there's no evidence of fraud or machine manipulation
WINDHAM, N.H. — One of the independent auditors tasked with examining the 2020 state representative election in Windham said Thursday there was no evidence of fraud. Harri Hursti, an auditor who is a computer programmer and one of the world's foremost experts on electronic voting security, said the exhaustive investigation revealed no indication of malfeasance or manipulation of the voting machines in Windham.www.wmur.com