Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Windham election auditor says there's no evidence of fraud or machine manipulation

By Adam Sexton
WMUR.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINDHAM, N.H. — One of the independent auditors tasked with examining the 2020 state representative election in Windham said Thursday there was no evidence of fraud. Harri Hursti, an auditor who is a computer programmer and one of the world's foremost experts on electronic voting security, said the exhaustive investigation revealed no indication of malfeasance or manipulation of the voting machines in Windham.

www.wmur.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auditors#Election#Voting Machines#Race#Politics#Computer Security#State Representative#Republican#Democratic#Fraud#Digital Manipulation#Doctored Videos#Simulated Elections#Sample Blank Ballots#Mistaken Votes#Vote Totals#N H#Paper Dust Buildup#Storm#November
Related
Madison, WIWisconsin Law Journal

Nearly 30 referred for voter fraud in presidential election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Municipal clerks have referred nearly 30 people to prosecutors for voting illegally in the presidential election out of 3.3 million votes cast, according to data from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, undermining former President Donald Trump’s claims that rampant voter fraud cost him the state. The commission...
Arizona StateTech Dirt

Arizona County's Voting Machines Rendered Unusable By OAN-Financed Vote Auditors

The libs have been owned. They've been owned so thoroughly that Maricopa County, Arizona is going to need to buy millions of dollars of new electronic voting machines. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sent a letter Thursday to Maricopa County officials to let them know that the fake "audit" of the 2020 election probably ruined hundreds of voting machines the county sent for "testing" under a subpoena from the state Senate. Since there's no knowing whether Cyber Ninjas, the QAnon enthusiasts running the audit, had messed up the machines, they can't safely be used again in future elections.
Lockport, NYLockport Union-Sun

MAILBAG: 'Election fraud' is a lie. Period.

B.B. Singer claims that Democrats are silent about voter fraud in 2020. In the May 16 edition of the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, Mr. Singer wrote: “But where today’s Leftists (and really the majority) have been hypocrites is in saying little or nothing about any of this.”. There was no...
Windham, NHKeene Sentinel

Windham election audit now in third week

PEMBROKE — As the forensic audit analyzing Windham’s results from the Nov. 3 election enters its third week, audit officials are continuing to search for what caused major discrepancies between town numbers and those of a state recount. The audit started May 11 at the Edward Cross Training Center in...
Presidential ElectionWSLS

Auditors find no fraud in disputed New Hampshire election

There is no evidence of fraud or political bias in a controversial New Hampshire election where a recount and audit has drawn the interest of former President Donald Trump, auditors concluded Thursday. Rather, auditors investigating the election in the town of Windham believe a folding machine used by the town...
Maricopa County, AZAZFamily

Election auditor made controversial claims in past

PHOENIX (CBS 5/3TV) - It was the news Trump supporters had been waiting for. Auditors had found evidence that Maricopa County elections officials had deleted election files. Arizona audit of 2020 election resumes after weeklong hiatus. The claim made national headlines and elicited a statement from former President Donald Trump....
Electionsrestorationnewsmedia.com

Election fraud hoax incompatible with democracy

Can you be a party to the “Big Lie” and still support the democratic form of government that proclai... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Electionsnorthscottpress.com

Widespread fraud in the 2020 election

"It is inconceivable there could be that many ill-informed voters with no sense of civic responsibility ..." This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription.
Lexington County, SCLexington County Chronicle

More elections fraud threatened

Our senators vow to stop a federal elections takeover. Liberals will tell you they need to run elections to ensure everybody gets to vote. That sounds likes Chicago politics. Everybody means the deceased, convicted felons, illegal immigrants, maybe even the not yet born or old enough to vote. This is...
Arizona StateVanity Fair

Arizona’s Fake Election Audit Has Ruined a Bunch of the State’s Voting Equipment

The partisan 2020 “audit” in Arizona may not only erode public confidence in the election process—it could literally compromise the security of voting systems in the state. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs warned Maricopa County officials on Thursday that in turning over voting machines to Republican legislators and Cyber Ninjas, the private firm hired to oversee the recount, the integrity of the equipment has been jeopardized and it must be replaced. “Once election officials lose custody and control over voting systems and components, those devices should not be reused in future elections,” Hobbs wrote in a letter. “Rather, decommissioning and replacing those devices is the safest option as no methods exist to adequately ensure those machines are safe to use in future elections.”
Buena Vista County, IAStorm Lake Times

BV auditor concerned about new election law

The most pressing question facing Buena Vista County as a result of of a sweeping new elections law is how the county should proceed in the event ballots are mistotalled. That question was raised during last week’s board of supervisors meeting among board members, County Attorney Paul Allen and Auditor Sue Lloyd during an overarching discussion about the legislation, SF […]