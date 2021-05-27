Windham election auditor says there's no evidence of fraud or machine manipulation

The partisan 2020 “audit” in Arizona may not only erode public confidence in the election process—it could literally compromise the security of voting systems in the state. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs warned Maricopa County officials on Thursday that in turning over voting machines to Republican legislators and Cyber Ninjas, the private firm hired to oversee the recount, the integrity of the equipment has been jeopardized and it must be replaced. “Once election officials lose custody and control over voting systems and components, those devices should not be reused in future elections,” Hobbs wrote in a letter. “Rather, decommissioning and replacing those devices is the safest option as no methods exist to adequately ensure those machines are safe to use in future elections.”