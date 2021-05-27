Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Xfinity Mobile: Welcome To A New Kind Of Network (Photo: Business Wire)

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

For the second year in a row Comcast's Xfinity Mobile ranks number one in customer satisfaction among full service wireless providers according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®)*. Also, for the second straight year, the company offers its customers access to ACSI's top-rated mobile network for call quality, reliability, coverage and data speed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005608/en/

A Different Kind of Network

Xfinity Mobile launched in 2017 and quickly ascended to the top of the industry's annual customer satisfaction benchmark with its hyper-flexible approach to mobile connectivity. Customers have the freedom to choose how they pay for mobile data - By-the-Gig or Unlimited - and have unfettered access to nationwide 5G cellular network as well as more than 20 million WiFi hotspots across the country.

Game-Changing Unlimited Options with 5G Included

Recently, Xfinity Mobile got even better with new 5G Unlimited data plans offering the lowest entry price point on the market today, starting at $45 for one line, $80 for two lines, $100 for three lines, and $120 for four lines. At just $30 per line for four lines, Xfinity Mobile's new 5G plans rival those offered by the "big three" mobile providers.

Flexible, Designed to Save Customers Money

Xfinity Mobile customers don't have contracts, have never paid activation fees or line access fees, and have nationwide unlimited talk and text included. They can choose to pay for mobile data By-the-Gig starting at $15 for 1 GB, $30 for 3 GBs and $60 for 10 GBs or choose one of the new, highly competitive Unlimited plans.

Customers can switch back and forth between By-the-Gig and Unlimited on any line at any time throughout the month, even on the last day of their billing cycle. Combined with the ability to access more than 20 million WiFi hotspots, the service is providing cost savings for customers upwards of $400 a year. And, they can save money on the best devices - today through June 7 th customers can get $250 off any 5G device or a Motorola One 5G Ace device on us when they add a line or switch to Xfinity Mobile.

"Our customers have told us they love this combination of unmatched value and flexibility with access to the country's top-rated mobile network, and ACSI's recognition for the second straight year is further validation that our strategy is working," said Kelly Barlow, Senior Vice President, Connectivity and Home, Comcast Cable. "We continue to deliver a better wireless experience on the most popular devices. There has never been a better time to break free from the big three and give Xfinity Mobile a try."

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005608/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
477
Followers
20K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Network#Mobile Data#Xfinity#Wireless Customers#Mobile Customers#Mobile Broadband#Acsi#Network Xfinity Mobile#G Unlimited#Xfinity Mobile#Motorola#Connectivity And Home#Comcast Cable#Comcast Business#Universal Studio Group#Sky Studios#Telemundo#Nbcuniversal News Group#Nbc Sports#Sky News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
TechnologyBusiness Insider

Xfinity Mobile Customers Are More Satisfied With Their Service and Network Quality Than Any Other Full-Service Provider for Second Straight Year

For the second year in a row Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile ranks number one in customer satisfaction among full service wireless providers according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®)*. Also, for the second straight year, the company offers its customers access to ACSI’s top-rated mobile network for call quality, reliability, coverage and data speed.
Businesstelecompetitor.com

Innovative Systems and Aureon Aim to Put Telcos in vMVPD Business

A recently announced deal between Innovative Systems and Aureon is aimed at enabling smaller telcos to provide vMVPD services. Those services offer a cable TV-like content lineup but are distributed over broadband infrastructure. An example of a vMVPD (virtual multi-channel video programming distributor) service from a larger broadband provider is...
Cell Phonesfreenews.live

Samsung will unveil a new standard for 6G mobile networks

Samsung may soon introduce the sixth generation (6G) mobile network standard. The company will hold “Unleashing the full power of 5G” on June 22 and stressed that in addition to new developments on 5G, they will also demonstrate their “leadership in the development of next-generation networks.”. Accordingly, the company plans...
Cell PhonesFOXBusiness

AT&T, Verizon push free iPhones for long-term customers

The wireless contract is staging a comeback. U.S. cellphone carriers are offering their most generous discounts in years, handing some customers brand-new devices for no money down or small monthly payments stretched over many months. The discounts from AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and T-Mobile US Inc. require customers to make long-term commitments that give carriers the stability they need to reassure investors as they increase spending on 5G network upgrades.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Verizon wants to get old phones off its network by offering a free 5G phone

The most annoying part about rolling out new mobile technology is actually getting people to adopt it. This is a problem pretty much everywhere in tech. Operating system adoption is a pretty good example of this: after a new version of an operating system gets released, it can be particularly cumbersome sometimes to get everyone on it, especially given how some older devices are not able to get them. Something similar is happening with 5G. Carriers want people to use 5G, but 5G requires new hardware, and a lot of people are using older phones. Verizon is apparently bringing out the big guns to handle this situation: now, it’s offering customers a chance to get a free 5G phone in order to get older phones off its network.
BusinessCNBC

T-Mobile CEO says company is poised to dominate 5G for the next decade

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert told CNBC the company plans to dominate in 5G for the next decade. "We're making the rules for the 5G era because we're way ahead ... and those rules are going to be customer friendly and we're going to be able to monetize ... this lead over the decade," he said in a "Mad Money" interview.
PoliticsPosted by
TheStreet

Sunbridge Welcome Sign (Photo: Business Wire)

ADTRAN®, Inc., (ADTN) - Get Report, the leading provider of next-generation multigigabit fiber and fiber extension broadband access solutions, today announced Tavistock Development Company is leveraging the ADTRAN Total Access 5000 (TA5000) 10G fiber access platform with XGS-PON technology to deliver Florida's first 10 Gbps high-performance broadband service to Sunbridge, its newest master-planned community in Central Florida. Working through service provider 832 Communications, Tavistock will provide up to 10 Gbps symmetrical FTTH services to an anticipated 10,000 residents over the next 10 years. ADTRAN's solutions provide the flexibility, reliability and ease of use Tavistock needs to build out an exceptional network and support the unique needs of the 27,000-acre Sunbridge community.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Jason Nadler, CTO At EML. (Photo: Business Wire)

Jason Nadler is Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at EML Payments Limited (ASX: EML) (S&P/ASX 200). With a background in business and technology, he understands complex technical problems and solutions in the market. He translates this into how best it equates for the FinTech's current and future customers. To enable accelerated growth through scalability, security, and automation, his team utilises the company's global reach to provide reliable systems with innovative, market-leading strategies. In the following conversation, Jason reveals that ''we are a Microsoft shop.''
EconomyNBC San Diego

Verizon and T-Mobile Are Building Digital Bundles That AT&T Hasn't Matched

Verizon and T-Mobile have systematically added an increasing number of personalized subscriptions to wireless offerings to increase the desirability of their service. AT&T has been held back by owning WarnerMedia, prompting CEO John Stankey to spin off the company earlier this week. Verizon plans to offer more subscriptions, including an...
TechnologyStamford Advocate

AireSpring Releases Major Update to Real-time Quoting Tool

QuoteSpring 5.0 Now More Powerful, Faster, Comprehensive, and Flexible than Ever. AireSpring, a leading Managed Services Provider specializing in Unified Communications, Managed IT and Network Services, today announced a major upgrade to its powerful online, real-time quoting and proposal application, QuoteSpring. The application simplifies the sales process for channel partners by allowing them to generate comprehensive, competitive quotes and proposals instantly on demand. QuoteSpring 5.0 demonstrates a more intuitive, complete, and flexible design while retaining the features that have made the platform so successful. These include the ability to select from one of the widest arrays of connectivity options available in the Channel paired with AireSpring’s cloud communications solutions, Managed SD-WAN, Security and Managed IT services. QuoteSpring 5.0 expands upon these features by adding the ability to generate global multi-location quotes with the click of a button.
TechnologyAndroid Central

Ultra Mobile vs. Cricket Wireless: Which is right for you?

Ultra Mobile offers several data plans on T-Mobile's 4G LTE and 5G network to suit individual needs. Each plan includes free international calling and mobile hotspot along with unlimited talk, text, and data. If you can pay for multiple months in advance, you can save more on your bill when you sign up for three, six, or 12 months.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Automata Network (ATA): Binance Announces New Project on Its Launchpool

The Binance Launchpool will offer token rewards of up to a whopping 40 million ATA representing just 4% of the total token. Prima crypto exchanger Binance has announced the introduction of the Automata Network (ATA), a starling 20th project which it will support under its Launchpool platform. The previous project, the Alien Worlds (TLM) was launched successfully in April 2021 and there’s no doubt that this twentieth project will be equally successful.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

(Graphic: Business Wire)

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) - Get Report ("CoreSite," or the "Company"), a premier provider of secure, high-uptime data center campuses with high-performance cloud access and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today released its 2021 State of the Data Center Report in partnership with IDG Communications. This annual report examines the latest data center trends, strategies, requirements, and other findings from an annual quantitative survey and in-depth interviews with senior IT decision makers.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Daphne Zohar, Founder And CEO Of PureTech, Will Participate In A Fireside Chat At The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference On Wednesday, June 2nd At 9:00 AM EST. (Photo: Business Wire)

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) ("PureTech" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced that Daphne Zohar, Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 2 nd at 9:00 AM EST. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://investors.puretechhealth.com/events-presentations.