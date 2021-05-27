Xfinity Mobile: Welcome To A New Kind Of Network (Photo: Business Wire)

For the second year in a row Comcast's Xfinity Mobile ranks number one in customer satisfaction among full service wireless providers according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®)*. Also, for the second straight year, the company offers its customers access to ACSI's top-rated mobile network for call quality, reliability, coverage and data speed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005608/en/

A Different Kind of Network

Xfinity Mobile launched in 2017 and quickly ascended to the top of the industry's annual customer satisfaction benchmark with its hyper-flexible approach to mobile connectivity. Customers have the freedom to choose how they pay for mobile data - By-the-Gig or Unlimited - and have unfettered access to nationwide 5G cellular network as well as more than 20 million WiFi hotspots across the country.

Game-Changing Unlimited Options with 5G Included

Recently, Xfinity Mobile got even better with new 5G Unlimited data plans offering the lowest entry price point on the market today, starting at $45 for one line, $80 for two lines, $100 for three lines, and $120 for four lines. At just $30 per line for four lines, Xfinity Mobile's new 5G plans rival those offered by the "big three" mobile providers.

Flexible, Designed to Save Customers Money

Xfinity Mobile customers don't have contracts, have never paid activation fees or line access fees, and have nationwide unlimited talk and text included. They can choose to pay for mobile data By-the-Gig starting at $15 for 1 GB, $30 for 3 GBs and $60 for 10 GBs or choose one of the new, highly competitive Unlimited plans.

Customers can switch back and forth between By-the-Gig and Unlimited on any line at any time throughout the month, even on the last day of their billing cycle. Combined with the ability to access more than 20 million WiFi hotspots, the service is providing cost savings for customers upwards of $400 a year. And, they can save money on the best devices - today through June 7 th customers can get $250 off any 5G device or a Motorola One 5G Ace device on us when they add a line or switch to Xfinity Mobile.

"Our customers have told us they love this combination of unmatched value and flexibility with access to the country's top-rated mobile network, and ACSI's recognition for the second straight year is further validation that our strategy is working," said Kelly Barlow, Senior Vice President, Connectivity and Home, Comcast Cable. "We continue to deliver a better wireless experience on the most popular devices. There has never been a better time to break free from the big three and give Xfinity Mobile a try."

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005608/en/