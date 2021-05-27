Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Canadian banks top profit estimates as lower provisions outweigh FX hit

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Three of Canada’s top lenders reported better-than-expected quarterly profits on Thursday, as signs of an economic recovery helped them reverse bad debt provisions and their capital markets and wealth management units boomed. Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC)...

kdal610.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Bank Of Canada#Td Bank#National Bank Of Canada#Fx#Reuters#Rbc#Toronto Dominion Bank#Td#Cibc#Credit Suisse#Refinitiv Ibes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Canada
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Northern Trust Corp Has $103.59 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,588,568 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,945 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $103,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Banks, Woolworths drag Australia shares lower

* NSW sees double-digit rise in COVID-19 cases (Updates to close) June 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower on Thursday, dragged down by banks and Woolworths Group, as the country’s most populous state grappled with a double-digit rise in COVID-19 cases. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said this...
Marketsthevibes.com

Bursa ends lower as sentiment hit by World Bank’s GDP revision

KUALA LUMPUR – Bursa Malaysia closed lower today despite the uptrend among regional peers, with the World Bank’s move to revise downward the nation’s growth projection curbing investors’ risk appetite for the local bourse. The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 9.05 points to end the day at...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

BMO Capital Markets Cuts Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$45.00

EMP.A has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.44.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as Fed's new guidance weighs

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback * EDC's Trade Confidence Index jumps 19% * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.3% higher * Canadian 10-year yield eases about 1 basis point to 1.414% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as investors continued to take in the Federal Reserve's more hawkish guidance, with the loonie giving back some of this week's gains. The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2323 to the greenback, or 81.15 U.S. cents. It has gained 1.1% since the start of the week after declining sharply last week. "It could be more consolidative, a bit choppy in the short term here as markets continue to digest last week's FOMC," said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York. "We'd expect some downward pressure on the loonie in the short term." In a surprise move, the Fed last week projected it would begin hiking rates in 2023 rather than in 2024. Investors have been struggling to interpret signals from the central bank about how hot it is willing to let inflation run. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil and copper, which have benefited from Fed stimulus. Copper fell for the first time this week, pressured by mixed signals from the Fed, but oil settled 0.3% higher at $73.30 a barrel. Confidence among Canadian exporters has surged to its highest level in more than 20 years, amid mounting optimism that a sustained global economic recovery is underway, a survey by Export Development Canada showed. Preliminary data for May from Statistics Canada showed factory sales rising 1% from April and wholesale trade up 1.1%. Canadian government bond yields eased across a flatter curve. The 10-year was down about 1 basis point at 1.414% but holding well above the 3-1/2-month low it hit last Friday at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler)
Economyq957.com

Canada’s M&A boom fuels hiring spree, higher pay

TORONTO (Reuters) – Record-breaking dealmaking in Canada is encouraging investment banks to beef up staffing, but the increased demand for bankers is forcing some to pay up in unique ways to attract new hires. Canadian mergers and acquisitions (M&A) year to date surged to a record $206.5 billion and IPOs...
Marketsincomeinvestors.com

Royal Bank of Canada: 3.5% to 5.9% Yield From This Top Foreign Bank

Long-time readers of Income Investors would know that the big Canadian banks are some of the best-kept income secrets in today’s stock market. They have a track record of paying reliable dividends through thick and thin, and for the most part, they’ve offered higher dividend yields than many of their U.S. counterparts.
Energy Industryslatersentinel.com

BMO Capital Markets Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$45.00

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMO. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.23.
RetailPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches a 6-day high as Fed calms investors

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback * Touches a 6-day high at 1.2265 * Canadian retail sales fell by 5.7% in April * Price of Brent crude rises above $75 a barrel TORONTO, June 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened for a third day against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as oil prices rose and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured markets that the central bank is not rushing to hike rates. Markets were rattled last week when the Fed shifted to more hawkish guidance. But Powell on Tuesday said the economic recovery required more time before any tapering of stimulus and higher borrowing costs are appropriate, helping Wall Street recoup last week's decline. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so its economy is highly geared to the economic cycle. Brent crude rose above $75 a barrel, reaching its highest since late 2018, after an industry report on U.S. crude inventories reinforced views of a tightening market as travel picks up in Europe and North America. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2271 to the greenback, or 81.49 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest level since last Thursday at 1.2265. The currency also gained ground on Monday and Tuesday, clawing back some of its decline from last week. Canadian retail sales fell by 5.7% in April from March as provincial governments put in place restrictions to tackle a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Statistics Canada said. A flash estimate showed sales down 3.2% in May. Still, the Bank of Canada expects consumer spending to lead a strong rebound in the domestic economy as vaccinations climb and containment measures ease. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up nearly 1 basis point at 1.416%. Last Friday, it touched a 3-1/2-month low at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Marketskitco.com

Indian shares end lower on financials drag, profit taking

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower after choppy trading on Wednesday, with heavyweight financial firms dropping the most, as investors booked profits and adjusted their equity positions ahead of the expiry of monthly contracts for June. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.54% lower at 15,686.95, while the...
StocksBayStreet.ca

Bank Of America Sees Value In Canadian Equities

Advertisment Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is recommending that investors look to Canadian stocks to capitalize on the economic reopening as they represent a cheaper alternative to "frothy" U.S. equities. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index has plenty of exposure to commodities and cyclical companies, while also trading at its steepest discount to...
BusinessThe Independent

Dignity unveils turnaround plan as profits hit by falling death rate

Funeral firm Dignity said profits have fallen amid a marked drop in UK deaths since April as the group’s new boss outlined his turnaround plans. The group said that following a 27% surge in first quarter deaths to 204,000 during a Covid-hit start to the year, the number of deaths fell below the five-year average in April and May and were 7% lower.
Marketsanalystratings.com

Canadian Energy Company Revisited by DZ BANK AG Analyst

In a report released today, Alexander Hauenstein from DZ BANK AG maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy (SMEGF – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.00. According to TipRanks.com, Hauenstein is ranked #2031 out of 7558 analysts. The word on The Street in general, suggests a...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT at $38.88

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.88.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains for a 2nd day as risk appetite improves

(Adds strategist quotes, details, updates prices) * Canadian dollar rises 0.4% against the greenback * Oil settles 0.8% lower at $73.06 a barrel * Canadian 2-year yield eases 3.2 basis points to 0.424% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose for a second day against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as investor sentiment strengthened after it was weakened last week by a hawkish shift in guidance from the Federal Reserve. The loonie was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2310 to the greenback, or 81.23 U.S. cents. On Monday, it touched its weakest level since April 26 at 1.2485 before recovering to end up 0.8%, its biggest gain in nearly seven weeks. "It's a broad U.S. dollar move again today," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at the Exchange Bank of Canada. "I think that's very much because risk sentiment is on the up and up again." The Nasdaq hit an intra-day record high and copper prices rebounded from 10-week lows. Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil and base metals, which have benefited from Fed stimulus. Last week, the Fed projected it would begin hiking interest rates in 2023 rather than in 2024, rattling financial markets. "Everything is calming down a bit this week," Bregar said. The U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies, while oil settled 0.8% lower at $73.06 a barrel as OPEC+ discussed raising production. Canada's retail sales report for April is due on Wednesday, which could offer clues on the strength of the domestic economy. Canadian retailers are readying for a post-pandemic rebound as consumers emerge from lockdowns and open their wallets, but higher costs are eroding profit margins and fanning inflationary pressures. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve, with the 2-year yield easing 3.2 basis points to 0.424%. On Friday, it touched its highest level since April last year at 0.472%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Peter Cooney)
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$16.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQX. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.