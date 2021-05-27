Cancel
Hospitalizations down across the state, some with zero COVID-19 patients

By Lauren Jackson WBRC
wtvy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While some hospitals are seeing zero Covid patients, officials said that may not happen for every hospital across the state. “In any given hospital, Covid is a fluid situation,” Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said. “I don’t think that we should expect that they won’t ever have another Covid case. It doesn’t mean that tomorrow there won’t be a patient in the hospital. It doesn’t mean that in other parts of the state still don’t have patients in the hospital.”

www.wtvy.com
