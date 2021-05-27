Cancel
Global Prebiotics Market To Reach $8 Billion By 2026

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Prebiotics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 16; Released: April 2021 Executive Engagements: 12230 Companies: 95- Players covered include Abbott Nutrition; Beghin Meiji S.A.; BENEO-Orafti SA; Cargill Inc.; Clasado Biosciences Ltd.; Danone SA; DuPont Nutrition & Health; Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited; Ingredion Inc.; Jarrow Formulas, Inc.; Kerry Group plc; Kirkman Group, Inc.; Nestlé S.A.; Nexira SAS; Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.; Weetabix Limited; Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Ingredient (Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS), Other Ingredients); Application (Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific ( Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America ( Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East ( Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass ™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Prebiotics Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2026Prebiotics are soluble, non-digestible fibers that play a vital role in supporting growth of helpful bacteria in the large intestine. Research has indicated the positive role of prebiotics on the microbiome, offering benefits in terms of digestive health, immune health and management of cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Examples of foods rich in prebiotic soluble fiber include onions, garlic, Jerusalem artichoke, asparagus, chicory root, and lupini beans. Growth in the global market is driven by myriad health and wellness benefits offered by prebiotics, and increasing consumer awareness on nutrition and health. The rising awareness among individuals regarding the significance of higher fiber consumption and good bacteria in the gut to support a healthy digestive and immune system is expected to benefit demand for prebiotic fibers including pectins, inulins, lignans, oligosaccharides, beta-glucans and resistant starches, among others.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Prebiotics estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period. Inulin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Europe is a major market for inulin worldwide. Favorable regulatory environment that encourages the use of prebiotic ingredients in foods is expected to encourage adoption of the ingredient on a wide scale in the region. In the US, inulin has gained the GRAS status, which is expected to supports its adoption even in the coming years. Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS) is also witnessing demand due to the myriad benefits it offers, such as prevention of the risk of colon cancer, supporting calcium absorption, and enhancing the body's defense system.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $379.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026The Prebiotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$379.8 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 7.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR. Aging population, presence of leading manufacturers, high spending power of consumers, focus on preventive healthcare, the desire to stay healthy and maintain active lifestyles as well as foray of European prebiotic ingredient producers into new fields of applications such as snack and meat products represent key growth drivers in the region. Expanding middle class population with high disposable incomes, unpenetrated and underpenetrated nature of the market, aggressive retail marketing, Westernization of food habits, and robust production and consumption of functional foods and beverages represent key growth drivers in the Asia-Pacific region.

Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS) Segment to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026In the global Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$647.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$206.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 12.9% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass PlatformOur MarketGlass ™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today's busy business executive's intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world's only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS: Zak AliDirector, Corporate CommunicationsGlobal Industry Analysts, Inc.Phone: 1-408-528-9966 www.StrategyR.com Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS Get Full Report Details https://www.strategyr.com/market-report-prebiotics-forecasts-global-industry-analysts-inc.asp

Join Our Expert Panel https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-prebiotics-market-to-reach-8-billion-by-2026-301301039.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

