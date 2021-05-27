‘New Amsterdam’ Star Jocko Sims Clears Up Rumors On Exiting Show | EUR Exclusive WATCH

Spoilers ahead for the penultimate episode of New Amsterdam Season 3, called "Fight Time." Only one episode is left before New Amsterdam heads back into hiatus and fans begin the wait for Season 4, and "Fight Time" just guaranteed that Reynolds' story heading into the finale is pretty complicated. Reynolds has found himself drawn more and more to Dr. Lyn Malvo, whose open marriage offer definitely doesn't fit with what he has always envisioned for his future. He held fast to his determination not to cross any lines since she has a ring on her finger, but it wasn't easy on him. Jocko Sims opened up to CinemaBlend about whether Reynolds could bend enough to start something with her.