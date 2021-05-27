Cancel
‘New Amsterdam’ Star Jocko Sims Clears Up Rumors On Exiting Show | EUR Exclusive WATCH

By Ty Cole
EURweb
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article*Things are getting complicated on NBC’s medical drama “New Amsterdam,” which aired it’s third season in March and is set to return June 1st!. The David Schulner series, based on the novel “Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital” by Eric Manheimer, recently signed on Frances Turner (“The Man In The High Castle”) to join the cast midseason as Dr. Lyn Malvo, the new Chair of the OB department. Her character will enter an “interesting” relationship with Dr. Reynolds, played by series regular Jocko Sims.

