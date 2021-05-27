Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Great American Songbook Memorial Day Special

interlochenpublicradio.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on Classical IPR in Concert, enjoy a program featuring songs from the home front to the foxholes of World War II by some of America's greatest composers and lyricists. The broadcast is Friday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at noon. The special will focus on songs from the...

www.interlochenpublicradio.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Irving Berlin
Person
George M. Cohan
Person
Ira Gershwin
Person
Les Brown
Person
Johnny Mercer
Person
Doris Day
Person
Richard Rodgers
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Bing Crosby
Person
Gene Kelly
Person
Carol Sloane
Person
James Cagney
Person
Peggy Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Lyric Poetry#Great American Songbook#Country Songs#Broadway#Houston Person Quartet#Unc Wilmington#Tin Pan Alley#Ipr#American#Concert#War Songs#Artists#Selections#Nostalgia#Canadian Brass#Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Musicwrur.org

Loudon Wainwright III And Vince Giordano Play From The Great American Songbook

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Sam Briger, sitting in for Terry Gross. Loudon Wainwright is best known for his confessional songs about family dysfunction and satirical songs about politics and other issues. But last year he took a slight turn, teaming up with Vince Giordano for a set of songs from the '20s and '30s, songs by Fats Waller, Harold Arlen, Frank Loesser and others. Giordano plays tuba, bass and bass saxophone and leads the 11-piece jazz band The Nighthawks. Before this project, he and Wainwright collaborated on the HBO gangster series "Boardwalk Empire" about bootlegging in Atlantic City during Prohibition. Terry invited them to bring their instruments to Hobo Sound Studio in New Jersey to talk and play a few tunes - socially distanced, of course. The title of their album is "I'd Rather Lead A Band." Here's a track from it.
New York City, NYt2conline.com

Happy 75th Birthday Marya Coburn

Every now and then you meet somebody who embodies such wonderful qualities that you have to share their lives with the world. Marya Coburn is that person. Marya started her life in the Philippines, in a political family, related to President Ferdinand Marcos. After her mother’s marriage failed she came to the United States in May of 1955. Her mother received two masters; one in education and the other in English as a second language. She also received a PHD in philosophy. Speaking five languages Patience wanted her daughter to follow in her footsteps, but once Marya started ballet class another road was taken. Marya ended up in the High School for Performing Arts and was cast in the New York World’s Fair. While at the HS of Performing Arts Marya befriended a young Liza Minnelli.
Musickuvo.org

The Night Beat—Carmen McRae & The Phil Woods Six

Record Store Day 2021 takes place this Saturday, June 12. With that in mind, host Doug Crane will present large doses of a never-released on CD live recording by vocalist Carmen McRae and a live recording by saxophonist Phil Woods that, when released on CD, failed to include much of the music heard on its initial release on vinyl.
MusicPosted by
Closer Weekly

Nancy Wilson: ‘I Feel Free’ Upon Releasing First Solo Album After Nearly Five Decades with Heart

It’s hard to believe that in a music career that has spanned nearly five decades, Nancy Wilson had never released a solo studio album — until now. The musician, best known for contributing her innovative guitar work, vocals and songwriting skills to the legendary rock band Heart, recently released the first studio album that’s all hers, You and Me. “I felt like it would be fun,” Nancy, 67, tells Closer. “I wasn’t nervous. It’s been a really freeing experience. I felt like I could really stretch out.”
Musickwbu.org

David and Art - "The Art of the Theme"

Hearing some old music from a television show is a reminder of how things have changed. A few years ago, a good friend of mine spent four days in the hospital while doctors poked around on him trying to figure out a puzzling malady. Consequently, he found himself with more free time than usual and spent a fair amount of it watching TV, especially at times during the day when he would usually be doing something else.
Granite Falls, MNpioneer.org

Special Memorial Day weekend programming on Pioneer PBS

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. — On Sunday, May 30 at 6:30 p.m., Pioneer PBS will air a special interview with author Bill Strusinski about his new book Care Under Fire which details his experiences as a combat medic in the Vietnam War.Your Legislators host Judge Barry Anderson interviews Strusinski about his days as a teenager entering the chaos and danger of the war, his development as an individual and his path to a fuller life. Today Strusinski is a highly distinguished senior lobbyist at the Minnesota State Capitol with more than 40 years of lobbying experience. Care Under Fire Author Interview will be rebroadcast onMonday, May 31 at 11:30 a.m. and on Thursday June 3 at 9 p.m.
Musicmusicconnection.com

Kubernik: Al Stewart 'Year of the Cat' 45th Anniversary

Al Stewart’s 1976 album, Year of the Cat, received a 45th Anniversary release from Esoteric Recordings. The expanded 3-CD/1-DVD boxed set has been newly re-mastered for the first time from the original first-generation master tapes by Alan Parsons. The new retail product incorporates an additional 10 bonus tracks drawn from...
MusicA.V. Club

What’s new, Tom Jones? The pop legend answers our 11 Questions

Tom Jones (sorry, Sir Tom Jones) is nothing less than a pop music icon. The 81-year-old Welshman has had a decades-long career after first hitting it big in the ’60s with legendary hits like “What’s New Pussycat,” “She’s A Lady,” and “Delilah.” Jones went on to host his own musical variety series, and he remained within the pop culture conversation with covers like Prince’s “Kiss” with Art Of Noise in 1988, and appearances on sitcoms like The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, where “It’s Not Unusual” functioned as Carlton’s unofficial theme song.
World War IIDavis Enterprise

Bob Dunning: Memorial Day had great meaning for my dad

* Editor’s Note: The following column first ran on May 23, 2020. When I was growing up in this town, Memorial Day was always on May 30, no matter which day of the week that happened to be. It could arrive on a Tuesday or a Thursday or a Saturday, which I think gave the day a bit more meaning.
MusicThe Guardian

My favourite Dylan song – by Mick Jagger, Marianne Faithfull, Tom Jones, Judy Collins and more

I was playing Bob Dylan records at my parents’ house when he was still an acoustic folk singer, but he was already very important and his lyrics were on point. The delivery isn’t just the words, it’s the accentuation and the moods and twists he puts on them. His greatness lies in the body of work. I was at a session for Blood on the Tracks [1975] and really enjoyed watching him record Lily, Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts, with this incredible depth of storyline, surrounded by all these boring people from the record company who he had sitting in the control room. I couldn’t record like that.
Musicb975.com

Barbra Streisand’s ‘Release Me 2’ coming in August

Barbra Streisand‘s putting out her first album since 2018, though the songs on the album aren’t exactly what you’d call “new.”. Release Me 2, due out August 6, will feature a collection of ten previously unreleased recordings from the legendary diva. The first volume, Release Me, came out in 2012.
Food & DrinksAdvocate Messenger

Coffee with Mimi: What will be, will be

What if? Two little words which I have used so many times over my life. What if?. Some might think I am admitting I have many regrets. Not so. Often I laugh, joking with my husband about where I am and what I am doing there. Where would he be? What would life look like? What if I hadn’t transferred schools? What if I hadn’t skipped that event? What if I hadn’t said “no” to that particular job offer? What if…?
MinoritiesWorld of Wonder

#BornThisDay: Gay Icon, Rosalind Russell (It’s your Auntie Mame!)

Acting is standing up naked and turning around very slowly. Along with most gay guys my age, I simply just adore her, at the very least, for bringing all of us: Sylvia Fowler, Ruth Sherwood, Mame Dennis, Momma Rose and my favorite Mother Superior in film history. Rosalind Russell was...
EntertainmentGreenwichTime

Bruce Springsteen 'On Broadway' Returns This Summer

Said Springsteen: “I loved doing Springsteen on Broadway and I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway.”. The autobiographical show, which ran for more than a year between Oct. 2017 and Dec. 2018, was a Broadway blockbuster, grossing around $108 million across 236 performances. Springsteen earned a Special Tony Award for the performances, which were later adapted into a film and a soundtrack album.
Theater & Dancebachtrack.com

Popcorn, fish dives and a rock guitar lute: Balanchine and Robbins at The Royal Ballet

“Make more, make it like popcorn!” George Balanchine told Jerome Robbins after watching 25 minutes of choreography, miming the addictive act of popping popcorn into his mouth. Robbins obliged, expanding Dances at a Gathering to an hour, enough to satisfy most balletomanes. At times, Dances can seem a little too long but there was something about this performance by The Royal Ballet – closing a triple bill after two Balanchine classics – that really touched the heart and made the hour fly past.
Moviesjcprd.com

Mamma Mia at Theatre in the Park

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit for any theatre. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget! Purchase tickets online at www.theatreinthepark.org.
Music13 WHAM

Jason Mraz, Collective Soul coming to CMAC in two August shows

(WHAM) - Two new shows have been announced for August at the Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC). Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz will be performing on August 27 as part of his Look For The Good Live! tour. The artist's 13-piece reggae band will perform hits from older albums and new songs from his latest release.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

reDiscover Rufus Wainwright’s ‘Poses’

Life could have been so easy for Rufus Wainwright: sit back, settle into a routine turning out erudite, pop-fused albums every two or three years. Make a name for himself as a singer-songwriter with a wry outlook and a dependable style. But why do that when you can embrace ambition,...