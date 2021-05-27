The Great American Songbook Memorial Day Special

Every now and then you meet somebody who embodies such wonderful qualities that you have to share their lives with the world. Marya Coburn is that person. Marya started her life in the Philippines, in a political family, related to President Ferdinand Marcos. After her mother’s marriage failed she came to the United States in May of 1955. Her mother received two masters; one in education and the other in English as a second language. She also received a PHD in philosophy. Speaking five languages Patience wanted her daughter to follow in her footsteps, but once Marya started ballet class another road was taken. Marya ended up in the High School for Performing Arts and was cast in the New York World’s Fair. While at the HS of Performing Arts Marya befriended a young Liza Minnelli.