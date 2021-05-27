Marylanders Can Receive Digital Version of COVID-19 Vaccination Records

This blog is from a series on digital safeguards and enablers for COVID-19 vaccine delivery. Digital technologies, including mobile technologies, are facilitating every stage of the vaccine supply chain, from planning, through delivery and post vaccination monitoring. A recent study found that a robust data infrastructure helps local authorities identify priority groups, send invitations, and arrange transport for those who may need assistance. The advantages of digital solutions are even more clear in the last mile vaccine delivery: they enable people to access information about the national and local vaccine campaigns, check eligibility, register for vaccination, and schedule follow-up appointments whilst minimizing human interaction throughout the process. Indeed, online systems, e-mail, and mobile applications are the predominant way that countries are distributing vaccines to their citizens.