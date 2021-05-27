Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Marylanders Can Receive Digital Version of COVID-19 Vaccination Records

mymcmedia.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarylanders who were vaccinated in the state can now receive a digital copy of their vaccination record on the website ImmuNet. This website makes it easier for those who have misplaced their COVID-19 vaccine records. The website is free and secure to use and is used by healthcare providers in...

www.mymcmedia.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccination#Cdc#Free People#Marylanders#Immunet#Healthcare Providers#Link#Directions#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

Teens Can Now Get Vaccinated For COVID-19

On Friday, May 14, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include adolescents who are 12 to 15 years old. Since children and teens can be infected, get sick and even spread the virus to others, the CDC recommends kids 12 years of age and older sign up and receive this vaccine.
U.S. Politicswbyz94.com

Half of all U.S. adults have received COVID-19 vaccination as of this week

Half of all adults in the United States are expected to have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 this week, it was announced at a briefing of the White House COVID-19 Response Team. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says almost 130 million U.S. adults are now fully vaccinated — or about 49.8% of the adult population. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced a goal of 70% of Americans having at least one dose by July 4.
Public Healthbaltimorefishbowl.com

More than 2.8 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

A total of 2,810,510 Marylanders have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, state data showed on Wednesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reported that 68.5% of Marylanders age 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose. Of the two-dose vaccines, Maryland has administered a total...
Public HealthPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Nearly 2 in 3 Marylanders believe ‘immunity passports’ should be issued as proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, reveals survey.

Half think immunity passports should state which company’s vaccine people received. 42% say they would be concerned about privacy and data sharing. Infographic showing results across the country. It’s a question of social fairness that has grown increasingly pertinent for public health officials as more and more Americans receive their initial dose of the Covid-19 vaccine […] The post Nearly 2 in 3 Marylanders believe ‘immunity passports’ should be issued as proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, reveals survey. appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Herald

Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?

Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?. Yes, with some exceptions. Experts say U.S. employers can require employees to take safety measures, including vaccination. That doesn't necessarily mean you would get fired if you refuse, but you might need to sign a waiver or agree to work under specific conditions to limit any risk you might pose to yourself or others.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Poorer Nations to Receive Millions of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

ROME - Leaders of the Group of 20 industrial and emerging-market nations made a commitment at a global health summit in Rome to speed up the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. A first of its kind, the international forum held Friday brought together countries with cumulative economies accounting for over 8% of the world's gross domestic product.
Pharmaceuticalsgmanetwork.com

Gab Valenciano receives dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Gab Valenciano has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In an Instagram post on Friday, he shared photos of the vaccination process at the Philippine Red Cross National headquarters and a video of himself getting inoculated. "As the mental health ambassador and volunteer for Red Cross Youth, we...
PharmaceuticalsVoice of America

Report: Latin America to Receive US COVID-19 Vaccines

Latin America is to receive millions of U.S.-made COVID-19 vaccine injections in the coming weeks. The news comes as the United States is becoming the top exporter of vaccines against the new coronavirus. Reuters news agency spoke with two people who know about the issue. However, Reuters did not identify...
PharmaceuticalsAS.com

Can you mix covid-19 vaccines? Is it safe?

In January, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance on the mixing of covid-19 vaccines. The health authority stated that the best option is for patients to receive two doses of the same vaccine, even if they have to wait more than six weeks between shots. However, the...
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

Can COVID-19 vaccinations cause infertility in women?

QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID-19 related question, please send it to pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in the next few weeks. NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant. QUESTION: A mother of a teenage...
Public HealthWorld Bank Blogs

Addressing the digital divide and inequality: A road to equitable COVID-19 vaccine delivery

This blog is from a series on digital safeguards and enablers for COVID-19 vaccine delivery. Digital technologies, including mobile technologies, are facilitating every stage of the vaccine supply chain, from planning, through delivery and post vaccination monitoring. A recent study found that a robust data infrastructure helps local authorities identify priority groups, send invitations, and arrange transport for those who may need assistance. The advantages of digital solutions are even more clear in the last mile vaccine delivery: they enable people to access information about the national and local vaccine campaigns, check eligibility, register for vaccination, and schedule follow-up appointments whilst minimizing human interaction throughout the process. Indeed, online systems, e-mail, and mobile applications are the predominant way that countries are distributing vaccines to their citizens.
Marlborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Marlborough students receive COVID-19 vaccines

MARLBOROUGH—Through a collaborative effort between the school district, the Board of Health and UMass-Marlborough Hospital staff, students over the age of 12, with parental consent, are being vaccinated against COVID-19 during the school day at both Marlborough’s high school and at the middle school. The first dose was administered during...