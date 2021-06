A Holden teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1999 Ford, driven by a 17-year-old male, was on NW 1401 Road, south of NW 200, at 10:05 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, back on to the highway, then slid and traveled off the road again, causing the vehicle to overturn, coming to rest on its top.