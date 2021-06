We all have been experiencing the ongoing instability and unsettling turmoil of COVID-19 – our friends, family members and neighbors. No one is untouched. Rutland Regional Medical Center has taken extraordinary measures to protect our patients, protect our employees, and ensure the ongoing quality care you have come to know and expect. Now, as we continue to navigate social distancing and redefine how we live our everyday lives in the face of this unprecedented pandemic, we are experiencing more than ever the overwhelming effects of mental health illness.