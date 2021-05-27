Paper Competition Announced For U.S. Celebration Of World Standards Day 2021

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of standards and their significant impact on the world, SES - The Society for Standards Professionals and the U.S. Celebration of World Standards Day Planning Committee will co-sponsor an annual paper competition for individuals in the U.S. standards community. The 2021 paper competition winners will be announced and presented their awards at the U.S. Celebration of World Standards Day , which will be held this year on October 28, 2021.

Authors may select the 2021 World Standards Day theme, Standards for Sustainable Development Goals . Moreover, as the 2020 World Standards Day paper competition was postponed to 2021, paper competition participants may also submit papers based on the 2020 theme, "Protecting the Planet with Standards," or another relevant standards topic. Authors may choose to address topics that are either domestic (U.S.) or international in scope. The paper competition is open to any individual in the private sector, government, or academia, including employees of standards developing organizations. Entrants must reside in the U.S. If employed, they must be employed by a U.S.-based organization and must work at a U.S. location. Co-authorship is permitted.

Three cash prizes are awarded by SES and the World Standards Day Planning Committee for the best papers submitted. The first place winner receives $2,500 and a plaque. Second and third place winners receive $1,000 and $500, respectively, along with a certificate. In addition, the winning papers will be published in the SES journal, Standards Engineering.

All paper contest submissions must be received with an official entry form by midnight September 3, 2021, to admin@ses-standards.org .

For the complete rules and tips for writing papers, and to download the World Standards Day Paper Competition entry form, visit the SES website at https://www.ses-standards.org/page/WSD2021.

About SESSES - The Society for Standards Professionals was founded in 1947 as the Standards Engineering Society, a not-for-profit professional membership society dedicated to furthering the knowledge and use of standards and standardization. SES is unique in that it is the only organization in North America committed exclusively to this effort. SES provides a neutral networking forum where standards users and developers can come together to address mutual issues, opportunities, and interests in ways that work to the benefit of everyone involved with, or affected by, standards. The Society's worldwide membership includes standards developers, users, managers, and information specialists from industry, government, standards developing organizations, trade associations, and academia. SES is the member body for the United States and Canada in the International Federation of Standards Users (IFAN) and accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

About World Standards DayWorld Standards Day was initially launched in 1970, and is now recognized and celebrated by nations around the globe. U.S. activities are organized annually by a planning committee consisting of representatives from the standards and conformity assessment community. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is serving as the event's 2021 administrating organization.

The event is co-chaired each year by ANSI and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). For more information, please visit www.wsd-us.org .

