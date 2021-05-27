Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Celebrate Pride Month In Style With Betoken CBD Bracelets

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

PORTLAND, Maine, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Pride Month and the LGBTQIA community, Betoken CBD, a female-founded wellness brand that specializes in making adult life easier, is kicking off the festivities by offering customizable rainbow bracelets on their website for $14 during the celebratory month.

Purchasers can choose a word or phrase of their choice to be displayed on their rainbow bracelets. Of course, the rainbow design was chosen since it's an iconic symbol in the LGBTQIA community's movement for equal rights, social acceptance, and solidarity.

Priding itself in being a holistic wellness brand and a philanthropic company that is rooted in helping its customers to live more joyful lives, both physically and mentally, Betoken CBD will be giving 100% of the proceeds from the sales of the colorful bracelets to the non-profit, Equality Maine. Both companies share a common goal of making life easier and more equal for all.

"When I learned that Equality Maine supports and advocates for social change and justice for the LGBTQIA community, it immediately became the perfect choice for our Pride Month giving back initiative," explains Liz Kirby, the founder and entrepreneurial mind behind Betoken CBD.

"Plus, here at Betoken CBD, we're proud to give back to this particular non-profit because it's located in Maine, which is also where we're headquartered and we love supporting local and small businesses," she continued as to why Equality Maine and Betoken CBD was the ideal philanthropic partnership during the historic month.

In the spirit of Pride Month, which is to celebrate our authentic selves without apology and to pay homage to those involved in the Stonewall Riots, Betoken CBD also offers all-natural products that aids in calming the mind, soothing pain, and helping to reconnect back to our true selves to live a more empowered and conscious life, which in turn, makes adult life easier.

Visit betokencbd.com to purchase a customized rainbow bracelet for $14 and celebrate Pride Month's parades, parties, and festivities in style while also giving back to a worthy cause.

ABOUT BETOKENBetoken is the only CBD company designed exclusively for grown-ups. What was once a routine morning 5k is now the source of chronic knee pain. Where falling asleep was once a matter of head hitting pillow, it's now a tossing and turning fiasco. Products are formulated to help people sleep, chill, and feel better.

ABOUT LIZ KIRBYLiz and her husband have 2 young kids and live in southern Maine. Liz practiced law for 3 years before she "retired" in 2013 to embark on a series of more creative endeavors. She has been a CBD entrepreneur since 2018.

CONTACTContact Mikayla at mikayla@betokencbd.com for questions or to schedule an interview.

Betoken CBD866-783-5750553 Shore Rd, Unit 4 Cape Elizabeth, Maine 04107

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrate-pride-month-in-style-with-betoken-cbd-bracelets-301301064.html

SOURCE Betoken CBD

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
446
Followers
20K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Brand Design#Community#True Love#Design Products#Content Brand#Lgbtqia#Equality Maine#Betokencbd Com#Contactcontact#Cbd866#Style#All Natural Products#Homage#Festivities#People#Solidarity#Soothing Pain#Aids#Grown Ups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Parades
News Break
Society
Related
Westport, CTWestport News

Westport launches first Pride Month celebration

WESTPORT — Being at home during the COVID-19 lockdown gave Brian McGunagle time to think about Westport’s LGBTQ+ community. McGunagle, who is gay, has lived in Westport since 2016 and still had a lot of questions about where he and his family fit in town. “As a resident with husband...
South Portland, MEsmccme.edu

SMCC to celebrate Pride Month throughout June

Southern Maine Community College is paying tribute to and celebrating members of SMCC’s LGBTQIA+ community throughout June. In honor of Pride Month, SMCC’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee, the department of Student Life, and the Rainbow Club student organization have organized a number of programs and initiatives throughout the month. The...
MinoritiesPosted by
iHeartRadio

45 LGBTQ+ Films To Watch For Pride Month

Hollywood is increasingly producing films that showcase the many layers of the queer community. In honor of Pride Month, iHeartRadio is celebrating the last remaining days of June with a list of approved films for your viewing pleasure. Some are classics. Some are new additions. Yet, all of them provide the same mission statement in embracing free love. Scroll on below to see what we’re talking about!
Scituate, MAWicked Local

Pride Walk to culminate month-long Pride Month celebrations in Scituate

For the first time in Scituate, events have been scheduled all through June in honor of Pride Month. Scituate PRIDE, a non-profit organization with a focus on creating awareness, standing against hate, and supporting the LGBTQIA+ community, encourages everyone to take part. “We will tell the community of our Pride...
Detroit, MIDetroit Free Press

Penobscot Building celebrates Pride Month for the first time

The Penobscot Building in Detroit’s financial district is celebrating Pride Month by lighting the building’s rooftop orb in a rainbow during the month of June. The orb will be lit round the clock starting Tuesday. It's the first time that the orb will be lit during Pride Month, said Glenn...
Philadelphia, PAphillystylemag.com

Philly Pride: Sofitel Presents A Month-Long Celebration

Sofitel Philadelphia hosts a month-long celebration in June for Philadelphia Gay Pride Month. Located in the heart of Rittenhouse Square, Sofitel Philadelphia’s (sofitel-philadelphia.com) blend of French elegance with American style makes it a refined environment for upscale business and leisure meetings, events and celebrations. Not to mention, this sophisticated downtown hotel will host a month-long celebration in June for Philadelphia Gay Pride Month. “Sofitel Philadelphia is passionate about supporting our local community,” said Angela Bauer, Sofitel Philadelphia General Manager. “We are thrilled to bring back our pride line-up better and bigger than ever, with our Pride Drag Teas, an art reception, the return of Fête de La Musique and a month-long benefit for the William Way LGBT Community Center."
MinoritiesKOAT 7

Here's the meaning behind the colors of the Transgender Pride flag

The month of June is Pride month, dedicated to the members of the LGBTQ+ community. As you celebrate this year, don't forget about your transgender friends, family and community members. Pink, blue and white are the colors that make up the Transgender Pride flag. Read on to hear about the...
RelationshipsPosted by
Tyla

Woman Fuming After Ordering Paddling Pool For Her Son

With the sun finally deciding to come out for the summer, we've all been trying to find ways to cool off in the heat. However, when this woman bought a paddling pool for her son, she didn't quite get the delivery she was expecting. Natalie Dee hoped to treat her...
EntertainmentRecycled Crafts

Rainbow Butterfly Scrapbook Layout

Nicole used watercolor to create a splash of rainbow colors across the background on this lovely layout. She die cut the large butterfly image from black cardstock for a wonderful contrast against the colorful background. A single large die cut shape can create a simple but stills striking design. Visit...
Hair CareTrendHunter.com

Co-Branded Demure Hair Clips

Celebrity hairstylist Nick Stenson recently joined forces with Pink Pewter to create an exclusive set of Hair Clips. The. Hair Clip Set by Nick Stenson + Pink Pewter will be available as a gift with any Curious Brush by Nick Stenson purchase on Ulta.com. The set is valued at $19.99, however, fans shouldn't delay as this offer is only available while supplies last.
Sciencekidsactivitiesblog.com

50+ Fun Summer Camp Inspired Activities for Kids

Today we have a massive list of summer camp activities for kids of all ages that can give the summer camp experience at day camp, overnight camps, church camp or fun for home summer camp. I am a summer camp fanatic. I love summer camp!. As a child, I went...
Beauty & Fashionculturewhisper.com

Best luxury gifts for men: CW Shops

Father's Day UK 2021 is on Sunday 20 June: stylish gifts for your papa, partner or co-parent in your life. A cheerful splash of colour that will enliven everything from shorts to jeans to chinos now, and still look good layered up come the winter months. Arket fold-top backpack, £99.
New York City, NYByrdie

17 LGBTQIA+ Owned Beauty Brands to Support During Pride and Beyond

The LGBTQ+ community's influence on the beauty world is important and wide-spread. So, while the requisite rainbow-themed collections from corporations appear for yet another June—we're choosing to spotlight products created by founders in the LGBTQ+ community. Embrace rainbow glitter, but make sure your consumption is conscious and stands with the queer community always.
Lifestylewolfandbadger.com

Eat The Fruit Art Print - A4

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the Studio Dimanche collection:. COVID-19: We're open online and shipping as usual, though there may be minor delays in some cases. FREE DELIVERY on orders over $200 in USA / C$250 in Canada / A$300 in Australia...
Texas Statetheknot.com

Our 27 Favorite Wedding Photo Booth Ideas

While your wedding photographer will capture all the moments of your wedding day, it can be nice to have a photo booth at the reception to give guests a chance to snap a few of their own in-the-moment memories. Wedding receptions often double as reunions for friends and having an on-site activity that'll help attendees commemorate the day with keepsake photo strips is always a great idea. When it comes to designing or renting a photo booth that fits within the design of your big day, the options are nearly limitless. To help you wade through the plethora of wedding photo booth ideas out there, we've gathered some of the best (and our very favorite) ideas below to inspire you as you plan.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Gorilla Walks into a Bar

A gorilla strolled into a bar and asked for a drink. The bartender and all the other customers were taken aback by the gorilla's ability to order a drink - read on to see the hilarious interaction. A gorilla walked into a bar in New York and sat down at...
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Watch a Bear Find Then Annihilate a Wolf Den with Young Pups

What happens when one apex predator finds the home of another? This. A camera in the wild captured what happened when a bear discovered a wolf den full of young pups. Note: this video is not graphic, but the outcome for the young wolves is likely what you suspect. Researchers placed cameras near an area where they suspected wolves had built a den. Here's how they explained how this started on YouTube: