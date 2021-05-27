Celebrate Pride Month In Style With Betoken CBD Bracelets

PORTLAND, Maine, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Pride Month and the LGBTQIA community, Betoken CBD, a female-founded wellness brand that specializes in making adult life easier, is kicking off the festivities by offering customizable rainbow bracelets on their website for $14 during the celebratory month.

Purchasers can choose a word or phrase of their choice to be displayed on their rainbow bracelets. Of course, the rainbow design was chosen since it's an iconic symbol in the LGBTQIA community's movement for equal rights, social acceptance, and solidarity.

Priding itself in being a holistic wellness brand and a philanthropic company that is rooted in helping its customers to live more joyful lives, both physically and mentally, Betoken CBD will be giving 100% of the proceeds from the sales of the colorful bracelets to the non-profit, Equality Maine. Both companies share a common goal of making life easier and more equal for all.

"When I learned that Equality Maine supports and advocates for social change and justice for the LGBTQIA community, it immediately became the perfect choice for our Pride Month giving back initiative," explains Liz Kirby, the founder and entrepreneurial mind behind Betoken CBD.

"Plus, here at Betoken CBD, we're proud to give back to this particular non-profit because it's located in Maine, which is also where we're headquartered and we love supporting local and small businesses," she continued as to why Equality Maine and Betoken CBD was the ideal philanthropic partnership during the historic month.

In the spirit of Pride Month, which is to celebrate our authentic selves without apology and to pay homage to those involved in the Stonewall Riots, Betoken CBD also offers all-natural products that aids in calming the mind, soothing pain, and helping to reconnect back to our true selves to live a more empowered and conscious life, which in turn, makes adult life easier.

Visit betokencbd.com to purchase a customized rainbow bracelet for $14 and celebrate Pride Month's parades, parties, and festivities in style while also giving back to a worthy cause.

ABOUT BETOKENBetoken is the only CBD company designed exclusively for grown-ups. What was once a routine morning 5k is now the source of chronic knee pain. Where falling asleep was once a matter of head hitting pillow, it's now a tossing and turning fiasco. Products are formulated to help people sleep, chill, and feel better.

ABOUT LIZ KIRBYLiz and her husband have 2 young kids and live in southern Maine. Liz practiced law for 3 years before she "retired" in 2013 to embark on a series of more creative endeavors. She has been a CBD entrepreneur since 2018.

