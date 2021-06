Biogen stock inched higher Wednesday after an analyst suggested its controversial Alzheimer's treatment, aducanumab, could gain U.S. approval later this month. According to a regulatory expert interviewed by UBS analyst Colin Bristow, there's now a 60% chance the Food and Drug Administration approves Biogen's (BIIB) aducanumab on or before its review date of June 7. The probability rises to 90% if June 7 passes without a word from the FDA, the expert said.