Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TheStreet

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder For Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

RADNOR, Pa., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) ("CCIV") that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama against CCIV on behalf of those who purchased or acquired CCIV securities between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2021

Website: https://www.ktmc.com/churchill-capital-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=churchill

Contact: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435 Toll free (844) 887-9500

CCIV is a blank check company, also known as a special purpose acquisition company. Atieva, Inc., d/b/a Lucid Motors ("Lucid"), is an American automotive company specializing in electric cars. As of 2020, Lucid's first car, Lucid Air, is in development.

On Monday, February 22, 2021, the long anticipated merger agreement between CCIV and Lucid was announced. CCIV and Lucid's transaction equity value was estimated at $11.75 billion. However, at 6:22 p.m. that same night, Ed Ludlow of Bloomberg News reported that Peter Rawlinson, Lucid's Chief Executive Officer, announced that production of its debut car will be delayed until at least the second half of 2021, with no definite date set for delivery of an actual vehicle.

Following this news, CCIV's stock price fell from a close of $57.37 per share on February 22, 2021, to a close of $35.21 per share on February 23, 2021.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose a true and accurate picture of CCIV's business, operations and financial condition.

CCIV investors may, no later than July 6, 2021 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP James Maro, Jr., Esq. Adrienne Bell, Esq.280 King of Prussia Road Radnor, PA 19087(844) 887-9500 (toll free) info@ktmc.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp---important-deadline-reminder-for-churchill-capital-corp-iv-investors-301301072.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
444
Followers
20K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Churchill Capital Corp Iv#Llp#Federal Courts#Nyse#Equity Securities#Stock Investors#Chief Executive Officer#Bloomberg News#District Court#Atieva Inc#American#Lucid Air#Llp James Maro#Cciv Securities#Company#Jr#Securities Fraud#D B A Lucid Motors#Merger#Lead Plaintiff Deadline
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation Of ESXB, UBSI, CNST, MOR, EQT, FFWM, TGRF, MDP, MMAC, SLCT, FBNC, And SWN

Community Bankers Trust Corp.(NasdaqCM: ESXB) - United Bankshares, Inc.(NasdaqGS: UBSI) Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ESXB to UBSI. If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

KINS Technology Group, Inc. Receives Expected Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Filing Of Quarterly Report

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ('SPACs')" (the "SEC Staff Statement"). As previously disclosed, given the scope of the process for determining the appropriate accounting treatment of its outstanding warrants in accordance with the SEC Staff Statement and Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging: Contracts in an Entities Own Equity, KINS Technology Group, Inc. (the "Company") was unable to complete and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") by the required due date without unreasonable effort and expense.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. Receives Notice From Nasdaq Related To Delayed Filing Of Quarterly Report On Form 10-Q

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: FSSI) (the "Company") received on May 28, 2021 a notice (the "Notice") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q"), the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) - Get Report securities between November 16, 2020 and March 22, 2021, against the Company for remedies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Frequency Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes a hearing loss treatment called "FX-322" for patients with severe sensorineural hearing loss ("SNHL").
Posted by
TheStreet

GX Acquisition Corp. II Announces Receipt Of Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing Of Quarterly Report On Form 10-Q

New York, New York, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ): GXIIU (the "Company") today announced that it has received a notice ("Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") as a result of its failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") in a timely fashion. The Notice advised the Company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Array Technologies, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - ARRY

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) - Get Report who: (1) purchased or otherwise acquired Array securities between October 14, 2020 and May 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (2) purchased or otherwise acquired Array common stock pursuant and/or traceable to: (i) the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's October 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO"); or (ii) the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's December 2020 offering (the "December 2020 SPO"); or (iii) the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's March 2021 offering (the "March 2021 SPO"); or (iv) any combination of the IPO, December 2020 SPO, or March 2021 SPO, of the important July 13, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation Of ALTA, BWL-A, CBAN, SCSG, CORE, PFGC, UFS, KIM, WRI, KNL, MLHR, LMNX, EBSB, And INDB

Altabancorp(NasdaqCM: ALTA) Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ALTA with GBCI. If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Franklin Wireless Corp. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important June 15 Deadline In Securities Class Action - FKWL

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Franklin Wireless Corp. (FKWL) between September 17, 2020 through April 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important June 15, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Franklin securities during the...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Bowman Consulting Group Announces Partial Exercise Of Underwriters' Overallotment Option

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the "Company" or "Bowman") (Nasdaq: BWMN) today announced that the underwriters of its previously announced initial public offering of common stock have exercised their option to purchase an additional 115,925 shares at the public offering price of $14.00 per share, resulting in additional gross proceeds of approximately $1.6 million. After giving effect to the partial exercise of the overallotment option, the total number of shares sold by Bowman in the public offering increased to 3,805,925 shares and gross proceeds increased to approximately $53.3 million. The exercise of the overallotment option is expected to close on June 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, at which time the Company expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $1.5 million after underwriting discounts and commissions.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against MultiPlan Corporation F/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. III - MPLN, MPLN.WS, CCXX, CCXX.WS, CCXX.U

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of MultiPlan Corporation f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. III (NYSE: MPLN, MPLN.WS, CCXX, CCXX.WS, CCXX.U): (i) between July 12, 2020 and November 10, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and (ii) all holders of Churchill III Class A common stock entitled to vote on Churchill III's merger with and acquisition of Polaris Parent Corp. and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, "MultiPlan"), which merger was consummated in October 2020 (the "Merger"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for MultiPlan investors under the federal securities laws.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebang International Holdings, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Ebang International Holdings, Inc. (EBON) securities between June 26, 2020 and April 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until June 7, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Cloudera, Inc. - CLDR

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Cloudera, Inc. ("CLDR" or the "Company") (CLDR) - Get Report relating to its proposed acquisition by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, CLDR shareholders will receive $16.00 in cash per share they own.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Transaction With Old National Bancorp

MILWAUKEE, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating First Midwest (Nasdaq: FMBI) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Old National. Ademi LLP alleges First Midwest's financial outlook is excellent and yet First Midwest shareholders will receive only 1.1336 shares...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval Of Business Combination With CareMax

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. ("DFHT") (NASDAQ: DFHT; DFHTW; DFHTU), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Deerfield Management Company, L.P. ("Deerfield") and Richard Barasch, a veteran healthcare public company executive and investor, announced today that DFHT stockholders have voted to approve all of the proposals related to the proposed business combination with CareMax Medical Group LLC ("CareMax") and IMC Medical Group Holdings LLC ("IMC"), to create a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. DFHT's Board of Directors had previously approved the business combination and recommended that its stockholders vote in favor of it and all of the proposals relating to the business combination. There were no redemptions by DFHT stockholders in connection with the business combination.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Transworld Systems Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc., Cementing The Company's Position As The Largest Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) Company In The United States

LAKE FOREST, Ill., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI), the largest U.S. technology-enabled provider of accounts receivable management (ARM) solutions, announced today it has completed its acquisition of Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc. (ACT Holdings), a leading debt recovery, ARM and business process outsourcing company. Transaction terms were not disclosed.
Miami, FLPosted by
TheStreet

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants, Commencing June 7, 2021

Miami, FL, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation (MAQCU) (the "Company") announced that, commencing on or about June 7, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company's Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "MAQC" and "MAQCW," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "MAQCU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.