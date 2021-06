San Andreas, CA…The increasing fire danger posed by dead grass along with hotter and drier conditions in the region is prompting CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) remind community members that it only takes one spark to ignite a devastating fire. “The last few years saw devastating reminder’s that the public cannot let their guard down. Together, we must continue to adapt and evolve to be able to withstand the intensity of these fires, keeping in mind, that the only way to mitigate the damage they cause is through prevention and preparation,” said Chief Thom Porter, CAL FIRE Director. “The potential is great for the dry, hot weather that fueled the massive fires over the last few years will return again this year, so it is up to the public to be ready.”