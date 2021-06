Decarbonisation, digitalisation, use of alternative energies, intermodality and drivers of innovation are some of the common strategic axes in the port areas for economic and social transformation following COVID-19, along the lines set out by the European Union in the Green Pact to develop a sustainable economy. The European port system addressed these challenges at the Regatta 2021 Conference which opened this morning in the Clock building of the Port of València with the intervention of Aurelio Martínez, President of the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV), Annaleena Mäkilä, President of ESPO and Adina Vălea, European Union Commissioner for Transport.