Global Market For MicroLED Displays (2021 To 2026) - Featuring Aledia, Ennostar And Jade Bird Display Among Others

The Global Market for MicroLEDs 2021 analyses and forecasts the commercial potential of the MicroLED market.

In this report, the publisher also provides strategic analysis of the key players in the microLED industry which include large global consumer electronics producers, major equipment and materials suppliers, national laboratories and universities and small start-ups.

Since 2020 the development of microLED has been accelerating, with new chips, packaging, and downstream display applications emerging one after another, and market acceptance is also increasing. Several electronics manufacturers including Samsung and LG are bringing new microLED TV products to the market in 2021.

Micro-LED display technology offers a huge improvement on standard display panels due to its optimum brightness, efficiency and image definition, as well as improved lifetime. These benefits are crucial for near-to-eye applications such as augmented reality (AR) and head-mounted displays. They are also game changing technologies for a range of other applications - from large area displays and TVs to mobile phones and wearable devices such as smartwatches.

Applications include:

Displays

Head mounted displays (HMDs)

Large flat panel displays for TVs and monitors

Large sized MicroLED RGB displays for outdoor signage

Smartphones

Smartwatches

Flexible displays

Automotive

Head-up displays (HUD)

Automotive panels

Augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR)

Three-dimensional/augmented reality/virtual reality (3D/AR/VR) displays

Pico-projectors

Smart glasses

Biotechnology & medicine

Wearable biomedical devices

Light sources for the neural interface and optogenetics

Bioimaging

Cochlear implants

Visible light communication (Li-Fi)

Flexible lighting

Report contents include:

Latest technology and supply chain information

Industry trends and growth drivers

Assessment of technology challenges

Current and planned microLED products

Analysis of markets and applications for microLEDs. Markets covered include TVs, AR and VR, smartphones, automotive, wearables and smartwatches, medical displays, flexible and foldable displays and transparent displays

Assessment of competitive landscape

MicroLED technology and market challenges.

Units shipments for microLEDs, by market, 2020-2026

MicroLED industry developments 2020-2021

Companies profiled:

Aledia

AU Optronics Corporation

China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT)

Ennostar Inc.

Glo

Jade Bird Display

Japan Display Inc. (JDI)

Konka Group

LedMan Optoelectronics Co. Ltd.

Leyard OptoElectronics

LG Display Co. Ltd.

MICLEDI Microdisplays

Micro Nitride Co. Ltd.

Mikro Mesa Technology Co. Ltd.

PlayNitride Inc.

Rohinni LLC

Samsung

Seoul Semiconductor/Seoul Viosys Co. Ltd.

Sony

TCL Electronics

Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

VueReal

Vuzix Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Aims and Objectives 2 Executive Summary2.1 The MiniLED Market2.2 The MicroLED Market2.3 The Global Display Market2.3.1 Display Technologies Assessment2.4 Motivation for Use of MicroLEDs2.5 MicroLEDs Applications2.6 Market and Technology Challenges2.7 Industry Developments 2020-20212.8 CES 20212.9 Market Activity in China2.10 Global Shipment Forecasts for MicroLEDs to 20272.10.1 Units 3 Technology and Manufacturing Analysis3.1 MiniLED (MLED) Vs MicroLED (LED)3.2 Development3.2.1 Sony3.3 Types3.4 Comparison to LCD and OLED3.5 MicroLED Displays3.6 Advantages3.6.1 Transparency3.6.2 Borderless3.6.3 Flexibility3.7 Costs3.8 Manufacturing3.8.1 Epitaxy and Chip Processing3.8.1.1 Uniformity3.8.2 Assembly Technologies3.8.2.1 Monolithic Fabrication of Microdisplays3.8.2.2 Mass Transfer3.8.2.3 Mass Transfer Processes3.8.2.3.1 Elastomer Stamp Transfer3.8.2.3.2 Roll-To-Roll or Roll-To-Panel Imprinting3.8.2.3.3 Laser-Induced Forward Transfer (LIFT)3.8.2.3.4 Electrostatic Transfer3.8.2.3.5 Micro Vacuum-Based Transfer3.8.2.3.6 Adhesive Stamp3.8.2.3.7 Fluidically Self-Assembled Transfer3.8.3 Full Colour Conversion3.8.3.1 Phosphor Colour Conversion Leds3.8.3.2 Quantum Dots Colour Conversion 4 MicroLED TVs4.1 The Market in 20214.1.1 Comparison of MicroLED to Other LED TV Technologies4.1.2 Samsung4.1.2.1 Wall Display and MicroLED TV4.1.3 LG4.1.3.1 MAGNIT MicroLED TV4.2 Unit Shipments 2020-2027 5 Smartwatches and Wearables5.1 Products and Prototypes5.2 Unit Shipments 2020-2027 6 Smartphones 7 Flexible and Foldable MicroLED Displays7.1 Foldable MicroLED Displays7.2 Product Developers 8 Biotechnology and Medical Displays8.1 Applications8.2 Product Developers 9 Automotive9.1 Applications9.1.1 Head-Up Display (HUD)9.1.2 Headlamps9.2 Product Developers 10 Virtual (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR)10.1 Smart Glasses and Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs)10.2 Product Developers 11 Transparent Displays11.1 Applications11.2 Product Developers 12 Supply Chain 13 Company Profiles (63 Company Profiles) 14 References

