Salsify Named A Leader By Independent Research Firm In Product Information Management (PIM) Platforms Evaluation

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

BOSTON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify , the Commerce Experience Management platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to win on the digital shelf, today announced it has been positioned as a "Leader" in The Forrester Wave ™: Product Information Management, Q2 2021 written by Senior Analyst Amanda LeClair. According to The Forrester Wave ™, "Salsify's vision challenges many accepted truths in the traditional PIM world, focusing on supporting multiple truths and taking an outside-in view of data quality to better enable commerce, using a broader lens than product experiences alone."

According to the report, "Salsify's strengths include governance and process support and data enrichment, where customers say it's 'almost scary how quickly' the tools allows users to enrich content... Reference customers praise Salsify for its flexibility and user experience, and beyond the functionality, all references bought in to where Salsify's vision is moving. Salsify is well suited for product-centric companies that want a modern PIM and recognize product data as a key lever in ramping up their digital commerce efforts." We believe Salsify's strong market momentum, execution, and unique vision for PIM led to today's position as a Leader.

Salsify received the highest possible scores in The Forrester Wave ™ in the criteria of governance and process support, product data enrichment, product data distribution, product data optimization, user experience, vision, revenue, customer base, and innovation roadmap.

"We have approached the PIM market with a radically different purpose: to enable our customers to power commerce experiences and win across the digital shelf," said Rob Gonzalez, co-founder and CMO of Salsify. "Our differentiators are significant. We offer the only PIM built from the ground up, have invested more than $50M in PIM research and development, and go beyond traditional offerings that are stymied by their focus on capturing a single product record. Through personalization, and our ability to address the volatile, multi-channel demands of today's competitive market, we are the digital shelf technology of choice for thousands of innovative brands worldwide, including Coca-Cola, Mars, GSK, and L'Oreal."

As a relative newcomer to the PIM space, Salsify was founded in 2012, a critical time in the evolution of the digital shelf. This gives customers a distinct advantage over legacy providers by offering a platform that aligns with the challenges of today's fast pace of commerce. Salsify's Product Experience Management (ProductXM) platform empowers brands, retailers, and distributors to create, deliver, and optimize product experiences that win the algorithm across all of their digital touchpoints.

Read the complete The Forrester Wave ™: Product Information Management, Q2 2021 report here: https://www.salsify.com/resources/forrester-wave-pim-q2-2021-report

About Salsify

Salsify helps brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 80 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company's Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform serves as the system of record for products, accelerates time to market for products, facilitates cross-team and cross-organization collaboration at scale, and provides the insights needed to continuously optimize product pages across channels. The result is shopper-centric, frictionless, and memorable commerce experiences. Great commerce experiences that are delivered efficiently improve brand trust, amplify product differentiation and assortments, increase conversion rate, improve profit margins, and speed time to market.

Learn how the world's largest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and GSK, as well as retailers and distributors such as E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify everyday to stand out on the digital shelf.

For more information, please visit: www.salsify.com .

Contact: Kathy Keating Salsify Kathy.keating@salsify.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salsify-named-a-leader-by-independent-research-firm-in-product-information-management-pim-platforms-evaluation-301301068.html

SOURCE Salsify

