Who should own a 529 plan?

What a Will Can and Cannot Do for You When Making the Right Choice for Your Estate Plan. A will is a legally binding directive stating who will receive your property upon your death and is an important part of a comprehensive estate plan. If you die without one (intestate), the state will distribute your assets and property via state law and quite possibly at odds with your wishes. Having a will allows you to appoint a legal representative or executor to carry out your bequests and name a guardian for your children. There is no doubting the importance of having a will, however there are some limitations you should be aware of when choosing the right estate plan.