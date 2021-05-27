The Matt LeBlanc Shoulder Injury That Delayed This Iconic Friends Episode

With 10 seasons’ worth to choose from, only a few Friends episodes can get the spotlight in HBO Max’s upcoming special Friends: The Reunion. “The One Where No One’s Ready,” the series’ first bottle episode from Season 3, is one of them, as the producers explain how using only one location was intended to save the network money and Matt LeBlanc recounts an on-set accident that occurred during filming. David Beckham even names it his favorite episode. It’s funny—for all that the reunion tries to break up its hour and 45 minute runtime with surprise guests and James Corden quizzing the cast, the best parts are easily the scenes where the six lead actors are alone together, reminiscing and goofing around and teasing each other—in short, acting like friends. That’s the fun of “The One Where No One’s Ready,” too.