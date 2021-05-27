The Matt LeBlanc Shoulder Injury That Delayed This Iconic Friends Episode
"Friends" wasn't known for having much physical comedy, but the actors of the series had to perform minor stunts in a scene or two from time to time. There was one instance where a simple stunt turned into a big problem, and it was an unfortunate situation for Matt LeBlanc: the actor ended up dislocating his shoulder while filming "Friends," and the injury was severe enough that it was written into a subsequent episode to explain the sling LeBlanc had to sport.www.looper.com