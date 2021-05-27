Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Jean-Yves Duclos Tables The Supplementary Estimates (A) 2021-22

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

The Government continues to prioritize critical investments in public health and the economy to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and support Canadians who are most in need.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board of Canada tabled the Supplementary Estimates (A), 2021-22, in the House of Commons.

These Supplementary Estimates propose $24 billion in voted budgetary spending across 45 federal organizations. This includes $11.2 billion for the government's continued emergency response efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic, for medical research, vaccine acquisition, public health measures in Indigenous communities, economic response measures for targeted sectors and businesses, and measures to address food insecurity.

The Supplementary Estimates also show, for information purposes, forecast budgetary statutory expenditures of $17.2 billion, mainly due to increases in payments related to the Canada Health Transfer, funding to provinces and territories for early learning and child care, and benefits under the Canada Recovery Benefits Act. The increase also reflects anticipated expenditures related to the proposed Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No. 1, currently being studied by Parliament.

The Estimates family of documents provides Canadians and Parliamentarians with transparency and insight into how the Government plans to invest taxpayer money.

Quote

"All Canadians are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These Estimates reflect the Government's continued investments to respond to Canadians' needs and to foster the economic and health conditions for a successful recovery."

- The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board

Quick Facts

  • The 2021-22 Main Estimates, requested authority to spend $141.9 billion in voted budgetary expenditures and $180.7 million in voted non-budgetary expenditures.
  • Total spending in these Supplementary Estimates represents a 16.9% increase to planned budgetary voted spending over the 2021-22 Main Estimates.
  • For information purposes, Supplementary Estimates (A) also presents forecast budgetary statutory expenditures of $17.2 billion.

Associated Links

Stay connected

Twitter: @TBS_Canada Facebook: www.facebook.com/YourGovernmentatWork/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
477
Followers
20K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yves#Economy#Funding Research#Economic Research#Government Spending#Federal Research#Public Spending#Canadians#The House Of Commons#Indigenous#Parliamentarians#Supplementary Estimates#Duclos Tables#Critical Investments#Implementation#Public Health Measures#Benefits#Voted Budgetary Spending#Provinces#Increases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
AmericasPosted by
TheStreet

Government Of Canada Launches Two Initiatives In Support Of The 50 - 30 Challenge

Over 1,200 participating organizations will have access to resources and tailored support to meet their diversity objectives. OTTAWA, ON, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada is working to build a more inclusive, more resilient and more competitive economy that benefits everyone. This includes breaking down existing barriers to full economic participation for all Canadians. In December 2020, the Government of Canada launched the 50 - 30 Challenge, which asks Canadian companies, not-for-profit organizations and post-secondary institutions to commit to achieving gender parity (50%) and significant representation (30%) of other under-represented groups—including racialized persons, Indigenous people, people living with disabilities, and members of the LGBTQ2+ community—on corporate boards and in senior management positions.
Public HealthMelfort Journal

Livingstone lays out vision for Saskatchewan health system 'recovery'

Saskatchewan’s health-care system needs a plan to “recover” from the unprecedented stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, says the CEO of the province’s health authority. Scott Livingstone said he sees the pandemic’s end — or at least its suppression, thanks to vaccines — as a chance to reshape the young Saskatchewan Health Authority for the better.
EconomyThe Suburban Times

Initial and continued claims for regular benefits decreased May 23-29

During the week of May 23 – May 29, there were 10,085 initial regular unemployment claims (down 13.6 percent from the prior week) and 381,640 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (down 8.4 percent from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD). Initial...
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

World Environment Day 2021: Statement From The Minister Of Environment And Climate Change, The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

GATINEAU, QC, June 5, 2021 /CNW/ - "Today is World Environment Day and this year's theme of "Ecosystem Restoration" has a special resonance for Canadians. "Nature is a fundamental part of our national identity. Canadians understand the value of nature and wild spaces, and the essential role they play in our health and well-being. Part of building back better, after more than a year of pandemic measures, is the recognition of just how much healthy ecosystems are the foundation of every part of our lives. Yesterday, to mark the occasion, I planted a sapling at the Maplewood Flats Conservation Area with a local partner, the Wild Bird Trust BC. Whether we are planting trees in urban parks, restoring wetlands that prevent flooding, cleaning up plastic pollution or conserving vast tracts of boreal forest and keeping marine coastlands intact, we depend on nature for clean air and water, food and medicine, security from natural disasters, cultural connection, and personal peace of mind.
AmericasPosted by
TheConversationCanada

Why many Canadians don’t seem to care about the lasting effects of residential schools

Shock swept across the country as many Canadians learned that the remains of an estimated 215 children were found at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia. For Indigenous people, the tragic discovery didn’t come as a surprise — thousands of Indigenous children never came home from residential schools and their whereabouts remain unknown. As a settler researcher who studies how we acknowledge the past and build ties between communities, what I find surprising is that many of us continue to be shocked. Tip of the iceberg The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) concluded that more...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Federal court halts Biden administration from prioritizing minorities, women for COVID relief

An appeals court has ruled that the Biden administration can’t use race and sex as factors when distributing coronavirus relief funds. In a 2-1 ruling, a three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said last week that the Small Business Administration was violating the Constitution’s equal protection clause by giving priority to minority- and female-owned restaurants seeking coronavirus relief funds.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CELSION CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ADJOURNMENT OF ANNUAL MEETING

A Quorum Has Been Achieved t o Reconvene Annual Meeting on Thursday June 10, 2021. Polls Remain Open, Shareholder s are Urged to Vote. LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (CLSN) - Get Report, a clinical-stage development company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, announced that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, originally scheduled for Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., and adjourned to Friday, June 4, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., was convened and adjourned without any business being conducted due to a quorum not being present to conduct the meeting.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Ketamine One Enters Into Arrangement Agreement To Transfer Investments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (" Ketamine One" or the " Company") (NEO: MEDI), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an Arrangement Agreement with its wholly-owned subsidiary Milgauss Investments Ltd. (" SpinCo"). In accordance with the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, the Company will transfer the investments and certain securities held by it (the " Transferred Assets") in exchange for 1,007,729 common shares of SpinCo (the " Consideration Shares"). Subsequent to the transfer being completed, Ketamine One is expected to spin out the Consideration Shares (the " Spin-Out Shares") to the Company's shareholders.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Teledyne To Present At The Cowen Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) - Get Report today announced that Jason VanWees, Executive Vice President, will present at the virtual Cowen Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit on Tuesday, June 8, at 3:50 p.m. Eastern. A live webcast of Teledyne's conference presentation may be accessed via the company's website at www.teledyne.com/investors/events-and-presentations....
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Dada Announces Up To US$150 Million Share Repurchase Program

SHANGHAI, China, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dada Nexus Limited ("Dada" or the "Company") (DADA) , China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announced that the board of directors of the Company has authorized a share repurchase program whereby Dada is authorized to repurchase its own ordinary shares in the form of American depository shares with an aggregate value of up to US$150 million during the 12-month period. The Company expects to fund the repurchase out of its existing cash balance. The proposed share repurchase may be effected on the open market at prevailing market prices and/or in negotiated transactions off the market from time to time as market conditions warrant in accordance with applicable requirements of Rule 10b5-1 and/or Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Minoritieshealthing.ca

Legacy of racism, residential schools in health care

That’s what the emergency room physician said to me when I asked why my father, then 49, wasn’t sedated even though he was on a ventilator and in shock. My dad is alive today because I was a second year internal medicine resident and was able to get to the emergency room and take control of the health care he was receiving.
Militaryintelligent-aerospace.com

China obtains technical drawings of U.S. jet fighters; Honeywell vows to take steps for no repeat incidents

WASHINGTON - This week the U.S. State Department announced that it had concluded a $13 million administrative settlement with Honeywell International Inc. following allegations that the American defense contractor had illegally exported technical drawings of parts for multiple aircraft including Lockheed Martin’s F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II jet fighters. According to the complaint, company officials sent multiple engineering and technical documents to China over a multi-year period, Peter Suciu reports for 19FortyFive.com. Continue reading original article.
Minoritieschatelaine.com

What Joyce Echaquan Knew

Dr. Pam Palmater is a member of the Eel River Bar First Nation in New Brunswick and Chair in Indigenous Governance at Ryerson University. Imagine being hospitalized with a serious health condition and instead of being treated with professional care and compassion by the hospital, the last words you hear from hospital staff are that you are a drain on the health-care system and better off dead. This is the experience of Joyce Echaquan, a 37-year-old Atikamekw mother of seven, who used her phone to record hospital staff in Joliette, Que., abusing her with racist and misogynistic insults before she died. A First Nations woman who dies after being told she would be better off dead raises serious questions about the impacts of systemic racism on the lifespan of First Nations.
PoliticsThe Guardian

West Virginia governor sues Greensill over $700m debt

The Republican governor of West Virginia, Jim Justice, has revealed he is personally liable for hundreds of millions of dollars in loans taken out by his coalmining companies. In a new court filing on Friday, Justice blamed the collapsed UK- and Australia-based Greensill bank, which has controversial ties to the former British prime minister David Cameron, for $700m of his debt.
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Vladimir Putin says prosecuting Capitol rioters is example of US ‘double standards’

Russian president Vladimir Putin has accused the US government of double standards when it came to prosecuting hundreds of Capitol rioters, while condemning a crackdown on anti-government protesters in Belarus.Mr Putin told the St Petersburg International Economic Forum that the crowds who swarmed the Capitol building on January 6 “weren’t just a crowd of robbers and rioters. Those people had come with political demands”, as reported by the BBC.Around 500 people were arrested in the wake of the riot, which left five people dead and around 140 injured.Some are still being held in solitary confinement with Senator Elizabeth Warren...