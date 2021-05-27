Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Linear Systems Paper Describes Lowest Noise Amplification For Sensor Signal Chains

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

FREMONT, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear Systems, a world class producer of ultra low noise JFETS and semiconductors, has released an application note on creating low-noise signal chains for military sensors.

"Our ultra-low-noise JFETS enable designers to build more sensitivity and capability into their sensor systems."

The paper, "Military Higher-Performance Sensor Signal Chains," offers engineers solutions using ultra-low-noise discrete components added to an IC-based circuit to produce the better-performing signal chains in sensitive applications.

Included are key applications with reference designs such as: Piezoelectric Element Preamps; Hydrophones; Accelerometers; Photodiode Preamps; and other types of sensors where discrete components are uniquely capable of performing critical initial amplification of sensor signals.

"Better sensor systems enable earlier threat detection and more effective countermeasures, " Linear Systems President Tim McCune said. "Our ultra-low-noise JFETS enable designers to build more sensitivity and capability into their sensor systems. This improved capability translates directly into greater value to the end users of these sensors."

Linear Systems is a designer, manufacturer and seller of precision, high-performance, small-signal discrete semiconductors. A Silicon Valley company founded in 1987, it produces ultra-low-noise, monolithic dual and single JFETs and bipolar transistors, along with high-speed DMOS switches, small-signal MOSFETs, ultra-low leakage diodes and BiFET amplifiers. These parts have been designed into world-class products in the areas of: Test & Measurement, Audio, Scientific Optical, Military Sensor; Industrial Controls; and Hybrids.

The White Paper can be downloaded at:

High-Performance Military Sensor Signal Chains

Data sheets, applications notes, SPICE models and other information can be downloaded at www.linearsystems.com .

For More Information:

Call Linear Systems toll free phone number: (800) 359-4023, regular business line: (510) 490-9160 or fax: (510) 353-0261.

Email: sales@linearsystems.com Website: www.linearsystems.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linear-systems-paper-describes-lowest-noise-amplification-for-sensor-signal-chains-301300407.html

SOURCE Linear Integrated Systems

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
477
Followers
20K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Systems#Key Applications#Military Applications#White Noise#Linear Systems Paper#Jfets#Ic#Hydrophones#Photodiode Preamps#Dmos#Test Measurement#Scientific Optical#Industrial Controls#Sensor Signals#Low Noise Signal Chains#Military Sensors#Ultra Low Leakage Diodes#Precision#Bifet Amplifiers#Sensitive Applications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Benchmark: accelerating batch linear algebra operations with jax

Packages such as numpy are the bread-and-butter of data science work nowadays. Yet, we may encounter situations that numpy cannot handle easily or can only do so in a sub-optimal way. I have run into one such situation lately: when implementing a probabilistic matrix factorization (PMF) recommender system, I have...
Technologybirminghamnews.net

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Receives Largest Purchase Orders Year to Date as the Virtual Reality Market Expected to Reach in Excess of $60 Billion by 2028

DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:FLXT) is pleased to announce it has recently received its largest orders to date from global market virtual reality leaders, Manus VR and Neofect. Flexpoint's Bend Sensor® is in high demand as the Virtual Reality (VR) market continues to grow at a rapid rate. These orders represent over 3,000 custom sensors for delivery as quickly as possible and we expect them to lead to a continued growth in these industries. These relationships, along with a number of other relationships, were established a number of years ago and continue to blossom.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Near-optimal Offline and Streaming Algorithms for Learning Non-Linear Dynamical Systems

We consider the setting of vector valued non-linear dynamical systems $X_{t+1} = \phi(A^* X_t) + \eta_t$, where $\eta_t$ is unbiased noise and $\phi : \mathbb{R} \to \mathbb{R}$ is a known link function that satisfies certain {\em expansivity property}. The goal is to learn $A^*$ from a single trajectory $X_1,\cdots,X_T$ of {\em dependent or correlated} samples. While the problem is well-studied in the linear case, where $\phi$ is identity, with optimal error rates even for non-mixing systems, existing results in the non-linear case hold only for mixing systems. In this work, we improve existing results for learning nonlinear systems in a number of ways: a) we provide the first offline algorithm that can learn non-linear dynamical systems without the mixing assumption, b) we significantly improve upon the sample complexity of existing results for mixing systems, c) in the much harder one-pass, streaming setting we study a SGD with Reverse Experience Replay ($\mathsf{SGD-RER}$) method, and demonstrate that for mixing systems, it achieves the same sample complexity as our offline algorithm, d) we justify the expansivity assumption by showing that for the popular ReLU link function -- a non-expansive but easy to learn link function with i.i.d. samples -- any method would require exponentially many samples (with respect to dimension of $X_t$) from the dynamical system. We validate our results via. simulations and demonstrate that a naive application of SGD can be highly sub-optimal. Indeed, our work demonstrates that for correlated data, specialized methods designed for the dependency structure in data can significantly outperform standard SGD based methods.
SciencePhys.org

Scientists unravel noise-assisted signal amplification in systems with memory

Signals can be amplified by an optimum amount of noise, but stochastic resonance is a fragile phenomenon. Researchers at AMOLF were the first to investigate the role of memory for this phenomenon in an oil-filled optical microcavity. The effects of slow non-linearity (i.e. memory) on stochastic resonance were never considered before, but these experiments suggest that stochastic resonance becomes robust to variations in the signal frequency when systems have memory. This has implications in many fields of physics and energy technology. In particular, the scientists numerically show that introducing slow nonlinearity in a mechanical oscillator harvesting energy from noise can increase its efficiency tenfold. They have published their findings in Physical Review Letters on May 27th.
Computersarxiv.org

State Estimation in Unobservable Power Systems via Graph Signal Processing Tools

We consider the problem of estimating the states and detecting bad data in an unobservable power system. To this end, we propose novel graph signal processing (GSP) methods. The main assumption behind the proposed GSP approach is that the grid state vector, which includes the phases of the voltages in the system, is a smooth graph signal with respect to the system admittance matrix that represents the underlying graph. Thus, the first step in this paper is to validate the graph-smoothness assumption of the states, both empirically and theoretically. Then, we develop the regularized weighted least squares (WLS) state estimator, which does not require observability of the network. We propose a sensor (meter) placement strategy that aims to optimize the estimation performance of the proposed GSP-WLS estimator. In addition, we develop a joint bad-data and false data injected (FDI) attacks detector that integrates the GSP-WLS state estimator into the conventional J(theta)-test with an additional smoothness regularization. Numerical results on the IEEE 118-bus test-case system demonstrate that the new GSP methods outperform commonly-used estimation and detection approaches in electric networks and are robust to missing data.
Computersarxiv.org

Relational Analysis of Sensor Attacks on Cyber-Physical Systems

Cyber-physical systems, such as self-driving cars or autonomous aircraft, must defend against attacks that target sensor hardware. Analyzing system design can help engineers understand how a compromised sensor could impact the system's behavior; however, designing security analyses for cyber-physical systems is difficult due to their combination of discrete dynamics, continuous dynamics, and nondeterminism.
Softwarearxiv.org

Combination of component fault trees and Markov chains to analyze complex, software-controlled systems

Fault Tree analysis is a widely used failure analysis methodology to assess a system in terms of safety or reliability in many industrial application domains. However, with Fault Tree methodology there is no possibility to express a temporal sequence of events or state-dependent behavior of software-controlled systems. In contrast to this, Markov Chains are a state-based analysis technique based on a stochastic model. But the use of Markov Chains for failure analysis of complex safety-critical systems is limited due to exponential explosion of the size of the model. In this paper, we present a concept to integrate Markov Chains in Component Fault Tree models. Based on a component concept for Markov Chains, which enables the association of Markov Chains to system development elements such as components, complex or software-controlled systems can be analyzed w.r.t. safety or reliability in a modular and compositional way. We illustrate this approach using a case study from the automotive domain.
Softwarecloudsavvyit.com

How to Use strace to Trace System Calls and Signals

Tracing a computer program is not reserved for only those who have the source code, can read it, and know how to use a debugger. Any Linux user can trace an executable with strace. Find out how!. What Is strace?. strace is a Linux utility that lets you trace the...
Technologychemengonline.com

Energy-harvesting sensors power this steam-system monitoring platform

This company has launched a new generation of its steam-trap monitoring (STM) system, which is designed to deliver predictive maintenance for large-scale steam system applications. STM is a unique batteryless IoT system for steam traps that involves this company’s batteryless Ever-sensors connecting to a wireless IoT gateway using the Evernet 2.0 wireless network. With core advances in ultra-low-power electronics, system-level design, and wireless networking, it is possible to indefinitely power Eversensors from harvested energy, thereby removing the need for batteries. Doing so enables users to cost-effectively monitor industrial assets at scale. The newest-generation technology delivers wireless non-line-of-sight communication up to 250 m (820 ft), providing complete coverage of a larger percentage of steam traps with far fewer gateways required throughout a facility. With real-time insights across an entire steam system, operations and maintenance personnel can address failures as they occur. — Everactive, Santa Clara, Calif.
Technologyarxiv.org

Efficient Predictive Monitoring of Linear Time-Invariant Systems Under Stealthy Attacks

Attacks on Industrial Control Systems (ICS) can lead to significant physical damage. While offline safety and security assessments can provide insight into vulnerable system components, they may not account for stealthy attacks designed to evade anomaly detectors during long operational transients. In this paper, we propose a predictive online monitoring approach to check the safety of the system under potential stealthy attacks. Specifically, we adapt previous results in reachability analysis for attack impact assessment to provide an efficient algorithm for online safety monitoring for Linear Time-Invariant (LTI) systems. The proposed approach relies on an offline computation of symbolic reachable sets in terms of the estimated physical state of the system. These sets are then instantiated online, and safety checks are performed by leveraging ideas from ellipsoidal calculus. We illustrate and evaluate our approach using the Tennessee-Eastman process. We also compare our approach with the baseline monitoring approaches proposed in previous work and assess its efficiency and scalability. Our evaluation results demonstrate that our approach can predict in a timely manner if a false data injection attack will be able to cause damage, while remaining undetected. Thus, our approach can be used to provide operators with real-time early warnings about stealthy attacks.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Keysight Technologies To Showcase Test Solutions To Accelerate Innovation In Intelligent Networks At The Virtual 2021 Optical Fiber Communication Conference And Exhibition (OFC)

What: As data centers continue to evolve, faster, lower-power underlying technologies are necessary to keep up with demands. At this year's virtual OFC 2021, Keysight will showcase a wide array of integrated test solutions and emulators across all network layers with powerful software-driven insights to help organizations innovate optical transmission and data center interconnects.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Hazelcast Debuts As A Strong Performer In Streaming Analytics Analyst Research Report

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazelcast , the fast cloud application platform, today announced that global analyst firm Forrester Research has named Hazelcast a Strong Performer in T he Forrester Wave™: Streaming Analytics, Q2 2021 . Hazelcast is a relatively new entry for the category and one described by Forrester as demonstrating "strengths in data enrichment, throughput, latency and high availability."
TechnologyVentureBeat

Mythic launches analog AI processor that consumes 10 times less power

Analog AI processor company Mythic launched its M1076 Analog Matrix Processor today to provide low-power AI processing. The company uses analog circuits rather than digital to create its processor, making it easier to integrate memory into the processor and operate its device with 10 times less power than a typical system-on-chip or graphics processing unit (GPU).
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Constellation Software Completes Agreement With Fair Isaac Corporation To Purchase Its Collection And Recovery Business

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FICO (FICO) - Get Report, a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, and Constellation Software Inc. ("Constellation") (TSX: CSU) jointly announced today that they have completed the sale of FICO's Collection and Recovery business to Constellation's Jonas Software operating group, a leading provider of enterprise management software solutions.
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

It's Safe To Return To The Office: Coretrust Deploys First AI COVID-19 Disinfecting Robots At Properties Plus Other Anti-COVID Tech

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coretrust Capital Partners has unveiled ADIBOT UV-C Disinfecting Robots that disinfect air and surfaces against COVID-19 and other harmful airborne pathogens as the centerpiece of multiple anti-COVID technologies at its office properties, Four FortyFour, in downtown Los Angeles at 444 South Flower St., 2 Liberty Place in downtown Philadelphia and PASARROYO in Pasadena, CA. As mask mandates are lifted and people return to the office after a year of isolation, Coretrust has taken building technology to a new level to create safe, healthy and stress-free office environments.
Computersarxiv.org

An efficient hybrid hash based privacy amplification algorithm for quantum key distribution

Privacy amplification (PA) is an essential part in a quantum key distribution (QKD) system, distilling a highly secure key from a partially secure string by public negotiation between two parties. The optimization objectives of privacy amplification for QKD are large block size, high throughput and low cost. For the global optimization of these objectives, a novel privacy amplification algorithm is proposed in this paper by combining multilinear-modular-hashing and modular arithmetic hashing. This paper proves the security of this hybrid hashing PA algorithm within the framework of both information theory and composition security theory. A scheme based on this algorithm is implemented and evaluated on a CPU platform. The results on a typical CV-QKD system indicate that the throughput of this scheme (261Mbps@2.6*10^8 input block size) is twice higher than the best existing scheme (140Mbps@1*10^8 input block size). Moreover, This scheme is implemented on a mobile CPU platform instead of a desktop CPU or a server CPU, which means that this algorithm has a better performance with a much lower cost and power consumption.
Beaverton, MIwhattheythink.com

Brown Machine Group Announces Industry-Leading C-RUSH System for Reducing Manual Labor and Increasing Productivity in Paper Cup Manufacturing

SMART-DOLA™ feature enables production of unlimited number of fixtures. Beaverton, Mich. – Brown Machine Group (BMG) is pleased to announce the aXatronics C-RUSH System, designed for use in paper cup manufacturing applications. The first of its kind to automatically remove sidewalls, or Blanks, from high-speed, vertical die-cutters and robotically place them into work-in-progress containers, the C-RUSH System significantly reduces manual labor and improves die-cutter productivity. C-RUSH is equipped with SMART-DOLA™ – a new patent pending die-cutter output lane assembly (DOLA) fixture that dramatically improves overall system throughput.
Electronicsr744.com

Liquid level sensor

Level sensor for liquid CO2 and other refrigerants in gas. It is typically used in refrigeration systems and similar applications. The sensor is available in several standard lengths and can be delivered in customized lengths as well from 200 up to 3000mm. The sensor is suitable for liquid refrigerant from -55°C to until the CO2 get transcritical at 31°C and has an IP66 classification.
Electronicsctemag.com

EJ Counters and LG100 Series Linear Gages

Mitutoyo America Corporation is pleased to announce the release of new EJ Counters and LG100 Series Linear Gages to its expansive sensor lineup of metrology products. EJ Counters and LG100 Series Linear Gages are designed to be used inline or in measurement cells, enabling real-time measurement and data management in any type of work environment. Features of the EJ Counters and LG100 Series Linear Gages include:
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Noise Control System Market New Tech Developments And Advancements To Watch Out For 2020 – 2025

The global Noise Control System Market is comprehensively and accurately presented in the report with strong focus on dynamics, competitive scenarios, production, sales, revenue, consumption, geographical expansion, top key players, and other critical aspects. Each leading trend of the global Noise Control System market is carefully studied and elaborately presented in the report. This will help players to take advantage of opportunities available in the global Noise Control System market and tap into new or unexplored ones in the near future. Readers are also provided with detailed information on key drivers and restraints of the global Noise Control System market. Players can become informed about unknown future challenges in the global Noise Control System market and prepare effective strategies to better deal with them.