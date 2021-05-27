Cancel
Surge in Freelance Workers During COVID 19 Pandemic

delmarvapublicradio.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year's long COVID 19 pandemic has taken a toll on businesses and workers alike as they scrambled to adjust. But, it also led to a surge in skilled freelancers who found they could work from home while businesses were able to use their talents. Brent Messenger is vice president of public policy with Fiverr which provides services to independent contractors. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talked with him about the impact of the pandemic on this kind of work.

www.delmarvapublicradio.net
