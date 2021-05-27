Siemens expands Simcenter with AI-driven generative engineering for systems architectures
Siemens Digital Industries Software announces the release of Simcenter Studio software, a web application dedicated to discovering better system architectures, faster. Simcenter Studio offers a unique competitive advantage for designing products by finding the best possible system architectures in a shorter amount of time, searching through thousands of possibilities using artificial intelligence and system simulation. These results are automatically generated to meet the user’s design requirements and deliver specific systems architectures faster than ever before. This AI-based generation of system architectures is the latest addition to Simcenter software within Siemens‘ Xcelerator portfolio.www.designworldonline.com