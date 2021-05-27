Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Siemens expands Simcenter with AI-driven generative engineering for systems architectures

By PR Editor
Design World Network
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSiemens Digital Industries Software announces the release of Simcenter Studio software, a web application dedicated to discovering better system architectures, faster. Simcenter Studio offers a unique competitive advantage for designing products by finding the best possible system architectures in a shorter amount of time, searching through thousands of possibilities using artificial intelligence and system simulation. These results are automatically generated to meet the user’s design requirements and deliver specific systems architectures faster than ever before. This AI-based generation of system architectures is the latest addition to Simcenter software within Siemens‘ Xcelerator portfolio.

www.designworldonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerospace Engineering#Software Systems#Software Design#Software Engineering#Digital Design#Software Engineers#Cimdata#Design Complex Systems#System Architectures#Generative Methods#System Design#Architect Complex Systems#System Concepts#Simcenter Software#System Simulation#Simcenter Studio Software#Computational Notebooks#Techniques#Automotive#Industries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
SoftwareScience Daily

Researchers fine-tune control over AI image generation

Researchers from North Carolina State University have developed a new state-of-the-art method for controlling how artificial intelligence (AI) systems create images. The work has applications for fields from autonomous robotics to AI training. At issue is a type of AI task called conditional image generation, in which AI systems create...
Sciencearxiv.org

Data-driven discovery of interacting particle systems using Gaussian processes

Interacting particle or agent systems that display a rich variety of collection motions are ubiquitous in science and engineering. A fundamental and challenging goal is to understand the link between individual interaction rules and collective behaviors. In this paper, we study the data-driven discovery of distance-based interaction laws in second-order interacting particle systems. We propose a learning approach that models the latent interaction kernel functions as Gaussian processes, which can simultaneously fulfill two inference goals: one is the nonparametric inference of interaction kernel function with the pointwise uncertainty quantification, and the other one is the inference of unknown parameters in the non-collective forces of the system. We formulate learning interaction kernel functions as a statistical inverse problem and provide a detailed analysis of recoverability conditions, establishing that a coercivity condition is sufficient for recoverability. We provide a finite-sample analysis, showing that our posterior mean estimator converges at an optimal rate equal to the one in the classical 1-dimensional Kernel Ridge regression. Numerical results on systems that exhibit different collective behaviors demonstrate efficient learning of our approach from scarce noisy trajectory data.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Quantifying the Similarity of Planetary System Architectures

The planetary systems detected so far already exhibit a wide diversity of architectures, and various methods are proposed to study quantitatively this diversity. Straightforward ways to quantify the difference between two systems and more generally, two sets of multiplanetary systems, are useful tools in the study of this diversity. In this work we present a novel approach, using a Weighted extension of the Energy Distance (WED) metric, to quantify the difference between planetary systems on the logarithmic period-radius plane. We demonstrate the use of this metric and its relation to previously introduced descriptive measures to characterise the arrangements of Kepler planetary systems. By applying exploratory machine learning tools, we attempt to find whether there is some order that can be ascribed to the set of Kepler multiplanet system architectures. Based on WED, the 'Sequencer', which is such an automatic tool, identifies a progression from small and compact planetary systems to systems with distant giant planets. It is reassuring to see that a WED-based tool indeed identifies this progression. Next, we extend WED to define the Inter-Catalogue Energy Distance (ICED) - a distance metric between sets of multiplanetary systems. We have made the specific implementation presented in the paper available to the community through a public repository. We suggest to use these metrics as complementary tools in attempting to compare between architectures of planetary system, and in general, catalogues of planetary systems.
PoliticsThe Daily Collegian

Penn State industrial engineering sponsors service systems engineering award

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State’s Harold and Inge Marcus Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering (IME) co-sponsored the Outstanding Innovation in Service Systems Engineering Award competition during the annual spring Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineering (IISE) Conference and Expo from May 22-25. The Outstanding Innovation in Service Systems Engineering Award recognizes individuals or teams who have developed innovative techniques to improve the performance of service industries, according to the IISE website. The winners received two complimentary conference registrations and were recognized during the event.
Engineeringfarmweek.com

Next generation of engineers inspired by talk from alumnus

HND Engineering students at South Eastern Regional College (SERC) got to hear about life after college when alumnus Daniel Joynson visited the Bangor campus. Daniel, from Bangor, completed his HND Engineering last June and is now a workshop engineer at Saw Tech Ireland. He was accompanied by manager Eoghan McGlynn....
Technologyaithority.com

Siemens Healthineers Enhances Its Order Management Process with Esker’s AI-Driven Solution

Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, announced that the Italian branch of Siemens Healthineers, an international medical technology company, is automating its order management process with Esker’s Order Management solution. As part of its strategy to improve business processes, Siemens Healthineers had been searching for a global automation solution to overhaul order management for its laboratory diagnostics products while also seamlessly integrating with its SAP ERP system.
Businessaithority.com

AI Chipmaker Hailo Partners With Lanner Electronics To Launch Next-generation AI Inference Solutions At The Edge

Lanner’s Edge Computing Appliances, Combined with the Hailo-8™ AI Acceleration Module, Offers the Highest Performance, Lowest Power, and Most Cost-Effective Edge AI Hardware Solutions for Smart Cities, Smart Retail and Industry 4.0. Leading AI (Artificial Intelligence) chipmaker Hailo announced its partnership with Lanner Electronics, a global leader in the design...
ComputersDigital Signage Today

How AI-Powered Tech Is Advancing Touch Systems

A technological "gold rush" is emerging as artificial intelligence enables users to interact with computers in ways that were unthinkable just a few years ago. In fact, AI-powered technology is giving rise to perceptual user interfaces like voice- and gesture-based recognition, allowing users to interact with kiosks, displays and other devices with the sound of their voice or the movement of their body. Many proponents of the innovative technologies are touting them as alternatives to touch systems, claiming they'll surpass touchscreens to become the new, dominant modes of human-computer interaction and communication.
IndustryTrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Shipping Systems

Bearing.ai shipping, developed by startup veteran Dylan Kiel, is an AI-powered shipping system that uses data to increase operational efficiency. The shipping system uses deep learning and real data to create accurate algorithmic models that predict fuel consumption and speed among other factors. Bearing.ai shipping has a high level of compatibility with all kinds of shipping vessels, which ensures the system is accessible across the industry.
Industrymarketscale.com

AI-Driven Vision for Secondary Packaging

A new partnership between Pearson Packaging and Plus One Robotics aims to provide AI-driven solutions to secondary packaging. Michael Senske, President & CEO of Pearson Packaging, and Brent Barcey, VP Business Development, Plus One Robotics, shared this partnership’s details, how it formed and what they plan to accomplish by joining forces.
Softwareaithority.com

Digital.ai Introduces AI-Powered Innovation Platform to Help Enterprises Continuously Deliver Customer-Centric, Software-Driven Business Outcomes

Digital.ai, the intelligent value stream management company, announced the Digital.ai Platform, an AI-powered end-to-end solution that enables enterprises to orchestrate the delivery of software-driven business outcomes. The Digital.ai Platform marks a huge step forward for enterprise software delivery and a new phase for Digital.ai. Over the past 18 months, Digital.ai brought together five market-leading software companies with over five decades of combined experience with one goal: enabling large enterprises to innovate and win in today’s digitally-driven markets.
Coding & ProgrammingVentureBeat

Researchers open-source benchmarks measuring quality of AI-generated code

The applications of computer programming are vast in scope. And as computers become ubiquitous, the demand for quality code draws an ever-growing number of aspiring programmers to the profession. After years of study to become proficient at coding, experts learn to convert abstracts into concrete, executable programs. But what if AI could do the same?
Computerstechwriter.org

Tips to Work as Embedded Systems Engineer Professionally

The embedded systems engineer is efficient for the design, development, production, testing, and maintenance of embedded systems. The embedded systems engineer must have a good understanding of both the software and the hardware. Embedded definition. First of all, the embedded systems engineer must be well knowledgeable embedded systems engineer in...
Engineeringimeche.org

MIT engineers create ‘completely new’ type of energy generation

Engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology say they have created a ‘completely new’ type of energy generation. The technique, which uses tiny carbon particles submerged in a solvent to generate current, could be used to drive chemical reactions or to power micro- or nanoscale robots. “This mechanism is new,...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

4 Machine Learning System Architectures

I’m a big advocate for learning by doing, and it just so turns out that it’s probably the best way to learn machine learning. If you’re a machine learning engineer (and possibly a Data Scientists), you may never quite feel fulfilled when a project ends at the model evaluation phase of the Machine Learning Workflow, as your typical Kaggle competition would — and no, I have nothing against Kaggle, I think it’s a great platform to improve your modeling skills.
Softwareanandtech.com

Xilinx Expands Versal AI to the Edge: Helping Solve the Silicon Shortage

Today Xilinx is announcing an expansion to its Versal family, focused specifically on low power and edge devices. Xilinx Versal is the productization of a combination of many different processor technologies: programmable logic gates (FPGAs), Arm cores, fast memory, AI engines, programmable DSPs, hardened memory controllers, and IO – the benefits of all these technologies means that Versal can scale from the high end Premium (launched in 2020), and now down to edge-class devices, all built on TSMC’s 7nm processes. Xilinx’s new Versal AI Edge processors start at 6 W, all the way up to 75 W.
Businessdesign-reuse.com

Siemens acquires proFPGA product family from PRO DESIGN to expand industry-leading IC verification portfolio

-- Building on the recent announcement of its next-generation Veloce™ hardware-assisted verification system for integrated circuits (ICs), Siemens Digital Industries Software has signed an agreement with Germany-based PRO DESIGN Electronic GmbH to acquire its proFPGA product family of Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) desktop prototyping technologies. The proFPGA product line has a track record of enabling more than 100 customers to 'shift left' in their critical hardware and software verification tasks, enabling faster time-to-market.
Computer Sciencearxiv.org

Achieving Diverse Objectives with AI-driven Prices in Deep Reinforcement Learning Multi-agent Markets

We propose a practical approach to computing market prices and allocations via a deep reinforcement learning policymaker agent, operating in an environment of other learning agents. Compared to the idealized market equilibrium outcome -- which we use as a benchmark -- our policymaker is much more flexible, allowing us to tune the prices with regard to diverse objectives such as sustainability and resource wastefulness, fairness, buyers' and sellers' welfare, etc. To evaluate our approach, we design a realistic market with multiple and diverse buyers and sellers. Additionally, the sellers, which are deep learning agents themselves, compete for resources in a common-pool appropriation environment based on bio-economic models of commercial fisheries.