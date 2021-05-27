Love again and always

As a stand-up comedian who has traveled the world, Paul D’Angelo said that his family home in Magnolia (in Gloucester) is his favorite place to be. “It’s a quaint little oceanside community,” said D’Angelo, who is headlining performances at Giggles Comedy Club in Saugus June 18-19. “I’ve always had so many projects going on, so when I get there, the rhythm of the waves, the clean air … it slows me down. All I want to do is sit on the deck and chill.” In addition to performing comedy, D’Angelo, a former Essex County assistant district attorney and criminal defense trial attorney, has written six books, including his latest release, “This Next Round of Jokes Is on Me.” While D’Angelo has been performing select shows over the past year, he said he is looking forward to returning to a more regular schedule — and venues where people aren’t spaced far apart from each other. “Comedy audiences aren’t meant to be spread out,” he said. “Laughter is infectious and when people are crowded together, it makes for a whole different atmosphere.” The 65-year-old Wakefield native has lived in various cities — including Los Angeles — but returned to his roots and lives (with his “baby polar bear” dog, Duffy) in Wakefield in the home his grandfather built in the 1920s. We caught up with D’Angelo to talk about all things travel.