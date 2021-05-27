Cancel
Drive Poll – What Was The Biggest Kick Of Vinatieri’s Pats Career?

By Mark Paulette
 9 days ago
Adam Vinatieri will forever be a legend in Foxboro and throughout New England for the contributions he made during his 10 years with the Patriots. Whether it was taming the elements in the "Tuck Rule Game" or helping the Patriots win their first Super Bowl in 2001, and then again kicking the game winner in the big game two years later, Vinatieri's fingerprints (or footprints?) are all over the beginning of New England's first dynasty.

