Bijoux Birks Launches In 12 Saks Fifth Avenue Locations Across The U.S.

Luxury Jeweller Partners with American Ballerina and Actress Kylie Jefferson, Star of Netflix's Tiny Pretty Things

MONTREAL, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Bijoux Birks has partnered with American Ballerina and Actress Kylie Jefferson. The collaboration launches as Bijoux Birks increases their brand presence in the U.S., securing distribution in 12 Saks Fifth Avenue locations across the country and on Saks.com. This expansion comes after successfully launching at three Saks Fifth Avenue locations in Canada. Prior to launching in Saks Fifth Avenue, Bijoux Birks was available at a selection of U.S. retailers, including Mayors Jewellers stores in Florida, Georgia and online.

Jefferson is known for her lead role in Netflix's breakout series Tiny Pretty Things, a drama that chronicles a group of friends at an elite ballet academy. The show was filmed in Toronto, Canada, just blocks away from the Maison Birks flagship location on Bloor Street. Before being cast in the series, Jefferson trained at the prestigious Debbie Allen Dance Academy in California where she was the youngest student ever to be accepted into the program. "Kylie exudes grace and confidence, and joie de vivre," says Katie Reusch, Bijoux Birks-Marketing Director. "Whether on stage or on camera, she captures the audience with her vibrant, heartfelt performances."

"To be a Bijoux Birks ambassador means the world to me," says Jefferson. "This is a partnership that establishes and represents who I've always dreamt of becoming, who I am now and who I will continue to become. I adore everything the company stands for."

Since launching in 1879, the Bijoux Birks collections have been inspired by the beauty of Canada's natural landscape. From snow-covered mountaintops to crystalline streams, four main elements inspire Bijoux Birks' designs: land, woods, water, and sky. When Jefferson dances, she reflects the same natural elegance and wonder.

In addition to acting and dancing, Jefferson is a voice for empowerment and inclusivity. Jefferson speaks candidly about the lack of representation in ballet and the classical arts. On the set of Tiny Pretty Things, Jefferson applauded the show for tackling some of these real-life issues. She dreams of a world where ballerinas come in every shape, size, and colour. "My presence in the ballet world is parallel to my presence in the real world. Give yourself permission to be all you desire to be with a balance of strength and grace. Give yourself permission to shine, from the crown on your head to the diamonds on your collarbone, all the way down to your twinkle toes." Kylie grew up being taught to either sink or swim, and she is a self-proclaimed mermaid.

Bijoux Birks has been part of Canada's most important moments for over 141 years. In late 2020, Bijoux Birks continued their U.S. expansion plan, partnering with Saks Fifth Avenue. The Bijoux Birks collection initially launched in seven locations: Atlanta, Naples, Sarasota, South Coast Plaza, Phoenix, San Francisco, Birmingham and online at Saks.com. Based on the success of the collection launch, five additional Saks stores were added in 2021: Boston, Troy, Houston, Palm Beach Gardens, and New Orleans. "We're proud of our Canadian heritage and we would like to share our brand's rich history with the rest of the world," says Jean-Christophe Bedos, President and CEO, Maison Birks. "In addition to Mayors Jewellers, Saks Fifth Avenue has been such a wonderful retail partner and we look forward to continuing our expansion." Saks features Bijoux Birks most popular collections including Birks Snowflake, Birks Bee Chic, Birks Muse, Birks Dare to Dream, Birks Pétale, Birks Rosée du Matin, Birks Splash, and Birks Iconic.

About Bijoux Birks

Established in 1879, Birks Group Inc., with its proprietary branded luxury jewellery, Bijoux Birks, is Canada's leading designer of fine jewellery, bridal jewellery and gifts all available at Maison Birks stores and other luxury jewellery retails across North America and the United Kingdom. A beloved national treasure and a coveted symbol of Canadian luxury, Bijoux Birks jewellery is recognized internationally for incomparable quality and the delight brought to its beholders. Additional information can be found on the Birks website, Birks.com. @maisonbirks

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bijoux-birks-launches-in-12-saks-fifth-avenue-locations-across-the-us-301301073.html

SOURCE Bijoux Birks

