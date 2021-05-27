Cancel
Bridgeport, WV

Mitsubishi, CKB affirm partnership today

By mikenolting
wajr.com
 11 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The deal to make the North Central West Virginia Airport the permanent home of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will be signed today. On WAJR’s Talk of the Town airport director Rick Rock said work on their facilities will begin immediately. “Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Regional Jet which replaced Bombardier-...

