These Are The Perfect Texts To Honor Fallen Soldiers On Memorial Day
For some people, Memorial Day is a three-day weekend that's full of family, food, and fun. But for others who have lost a military serviceperson in the line of duty, Memorial Day can bring back a lot of memories — some good, and others pretty painful. If you want to show a friend that you're thinking of them and want to honor their loss, these are just some things to text someone who has lost a loved one on Memorial Day.