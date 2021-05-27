Cancel
Food & Drinks

Famous Gulf Coast Cocktail BUSHWACKER Launches In Southeast U.S.

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bushwacker Spirits announces the launch of the popular Gulf Coast cocktail, Bushwacker , now available in a convenient and beautiful package in stores throughout Alabama, Tennessee, and Florida.

The original Bushwacker cocktail was created in a beachside bar in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands in the 1970's and popularized over the years in bars along the Florida Panhandle and Alabama Gulf Coast. Bushwacker Spirits is proud to now launch the beloved drink to the masses.

The idea for Bushwacker Spirits came to Michael Smith and Carter Echols in 2019 while vacationing in Apalachicola, FL, with their families. As they were creating their home-made version, with the multiple ingredients and steps it required, Smith suggested they should bottle their version to simplify the process. Echols concurred and many test-tasting trials later, they finalized their concoction of Caribbean rum, natural coconut, Wisconsin dairy cream, coffee and chocolate.

With the Bushwacker recipe perfected and the bottle design chosen, the Covid-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, throwing the business plan temporarily off course. They were advised to halt production and ride out the storm, but instead, they chose to keep going and grow it grass-roots style. Smith and Echols produced their first official Bushwacker bottle on May 5, 2020 and began sending samples to distribution representatives. Two major companies picked it up immediately in northern Florida and Tennessee, and Alabama soon followed, landing Bushwacker in more than 300 stores in their first year of operation. "A few distributors tasted Bushwacker and immediately told us they loved it," said Smith and Echols. "That's when we knew we had something special."

Bushwacker Spirits recently expanded throughout the entire state of Florida, increasing its total store count to almost 600. More southern states will be announced throughout 2021, as well as the Midwest.

Bushwacker is 17% alcohol by volume and available in a beautiful 750mL bottle at fine wine and spirit retailers across Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee. Bushwacker is ready to serve straight out of the bottle, but it is also recommended in a delicious recipe:

BUSHWACKER MILKSHAKE:

Ingredients:4 large scoops of vanilla ice cream1/4 cup Bushwacker1/4 cup whole milk Whipped creamChocolate syrupMaraschino cherries

Method:In a blender, combine ice cream, milk and Bushwacker and blend until desired consistency. Pour into glass and garnish with whipped cream, chocolate syrup and a Maraschino cherry

ABOUT BUSHWACKER SPIRITS: Lifelong friends Carter Echols and Michael Smith launched Bushwacker Spirits in May 2020 out of their office in Sarasota, FL. Inspired by their love of the classic beach cocktail and the beautiful Gulf Coast, the rum-based cocktail was created to be poured directly over ice or blended into cocktail recipes. Bushwacker is currently available in 600 stores in Alabama, Florida and Tennessee, with more on the horizon. Please enjoy responsibly!

For more information on Bushwacker: www.bushwackerspirits.com

Follow along:Facebook @ DrinkBushwacker ,Instagram @bushwackerspirits , and Twitter @ DrinkBushwacker .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/famous-gulf-coast-cocktail-bushwacker-launches-in-southeast-us-301300443.html

SOURCE Bushwacker Spirits

