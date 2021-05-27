Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookfield, CT

Photronics To Present At Virtual Investor Conferences In June

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

BROOKFIELD, Conn., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, is scheduled to present at the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Photronics is scheduled to present at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time and will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Stifel representative to secure a virtual meeting time.
  • Baird's 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Photronics is scheduled to present at 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time and will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Baird representative to secure a virtual meeting time.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks . High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2020, the company had 1,728 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com .

For Further Information:R. Troy Dewar, CFAVice President, Investor Relations(203) 740-5610 tdewar@photronics.com

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
475
Followers
20K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brookfield, CT
Business
City
Brookfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Meeting#Asia#Investor Relations#Information Technologies#Integrated Circuits#Virtual Images#Plab#Fpd#Ic#Photronics Inc#Interested Investors#Electronic Circuits#Flat Panel Display#Europe#Cfavice President#Microscopic Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Deluxe To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

Deluxe (DLX) - Get Report, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, announced today that Barry McCarthy, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at Baird's 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 9, at 2:00 pm ET. Interested parties can listen to a replay of each...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Digital Turbine To Participate In The 2021 Bank Of America Securities Global Technology Conference On June 9th, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced today that CEO Bill Stone will be participating in a fireside chat at the 2021 Bank of America Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 9 th, 2021. The fireside chat presentation is scheduled to begin at 7:00am PT/ 10:00am ET. A live webcast and replay will be available on the investor relations sections of Digital Turbine's website ( http://ir.digitalturbine.com/events). Additionally, Mr. Stone and CFO Barrett Garrison will host one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the conference.
Redwood City, CAPosted by
TheStreet

Poshmark, Inc. Announces CFO Transition

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poshmark (Nasdaq: POSH) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Anan Kashyap will step down after five years with the company. Kashyap will depart his role in August after completion of Poshmark's second quarter 10-Q filing and will remain engaged with the company as an advisor until the end of the year.
Florham Park, NJPosted by
TheStreet

PDS Biotechnology Set To Join Russell Microcap® Index

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company's proprietary Versamune ® T-cell activating technology, today announced the Company is set to join the Russell Microcap ® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Bitnine Provides Graph DB To Nordic Tech Company

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitnine (CEO Cheol Sun Kang) announced that the agreement with Norwegian tech company SPARWK AS was finalized to implement their own graph DB solution AgensGraph into SPARWK platform. Bitnine will cooperate with SPARWK to develop the sustainable music ecosystem utilizing the graph technology.
Newark, NJPosted by
TheStreet

IDT Corporation To Present At LD Micro Invitational

NEWARK, NJ, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDT Corporation (IDT) - Get Report, a global provider of fintech, unified cloud communications and traditional communications services, will present at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational virtual investor conference to update investors on recent results and management's strategy and outlook. The IDT...
Emeryville, CAPosted by
TheStreet

Gritstone To Present At The Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next generation cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies, today announced that Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer, will present a company overview at the Goldman Sachs 42 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. ET.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Release And Conference Call Alert

COLUMBIA, Mo., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Brands, Inc.(NASDAQ GS: AOUT), an industry leading provider of products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 15, 2021, after the close of the market. The full text of the press release will be available on the company's website at www.aob.com under the Investor Relations section.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Oak Hill Capital Acquires Majority Stake In Technimark Holdings LLC

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Hill Capital (" Oak Hill"), a New York-based middle-market private equity firm, announced that it had agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Technimark Holdings LLC ("Technimark" or "the Company") through Oak Hill's fifth institutional fund, forming a partnership with current investors, Pritzker Private Capital ("PPC") and management. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MetaSpark Secures Initial Seed Round Of Funding To Accelerate Growth

LAS VEGAS, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaSpark, a B2B AI-Driven Productivity Hub SaaS platform for enterprises, today announced the closing of an initial seed round of funding. The funding was secured from an undisclosed partner and is the first round of funding raised by the company. The funding comes as MetaSpark has completed its Minimal Viable Product (MVP) and has begun taking it to market, already capturing multiple customers in the enterprise space.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Consumers Can Safely Share Their Cryptoasset Investment Data With First-in-Market Capability From Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) - Get Report, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, will enable consumers to share data on their cryptoasset holdings with their fintech apps and service providers, including a broad array of financial institutions, wealth managers, and lenders, enhancing consumers' financial management and control as cryptoasset investing reaches the mainstream.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Visionet Launches DocVu.AI - Intelligent Document Processing Platform For Mortgages And Beyond

CRANBURY, N.J., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionet Systems, Inc., a leading provider of digital solutions to the Banking and Financial Services industry, announced today the launch of DocVu.AI - an AI-driven Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) platform. There are many functions in Banks like Mortgages that are document-intensive, and most of these documents are still processed manually, causing delays and errors. DocVu.AI enables clients to seamlessly extract, analyze, search, and manage datasets from multifaceted, industry-specific contracts, trade documents, and agreements. The users can easily extract information using trained machine learning models. This helps the clients have the quality insights they need to make informed and critical business decisions.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Tellurian Upgraded at Morgan Stanley on Improved Outlook

Shares of Tellurian (TELL) - Get Report rose Monday after analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded the developer of liquefied natural gas to equal weight from underweight and quadrupled its price target on the stock to $8 a share. The Houston company's Driftwood project is on track to start its first...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PDI Appoints Firas Abulaban As Vice President Of Quality

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI, a global leader in infection prevention product and service solutions, today announced the appointment of Firas Abulaban as Vice President of Quality. Quality assurance continues to be an area of significant investment for PDI in support of the company's accelerating growth in its current and multiple new product and service categories. Abulaban will lead PDI's day-to-day quality operations with focus on serving its customers, improving quality systems, and designing, manufacturing, and marketing safe and effective products that meet all customer and regulatory requirements.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Kaiser Aluminum Receives Aluminum Stewardship Institute Performance Standard Provisional Certification

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) - Get Report announced today that its rolling mill near Evansville, Indiana (the "Warrick facility") has received the Performance Standard Certification with Provisional status from Aluminum Stewardship Initiative ("ASI") for its ingot casting centers, rolling mills and finishing production centers. The Warrick facility is one of only four dedicated rolling mills in North America for the packaging industry and is the first facility of its type in this market to achieve ASI Performance Standard certification for responsible sourcing and stewardship of aluminium.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Madison Capital Group Forms New Strategic Partnership With FrontRange Capital Partners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Capital Group, LLC, a vertically integrated real estate firm based in Charlotte, NC, announced today that it has secured a $75 million growth capital investment through a new partnership with FrontRange Capital Partners, LLC. Headquartered in Denver, FrontRange is a private equity firm focused on investments in real estate and high-growth real estate businesses. The partnership will help Madison execute its strategic plan and accelerate growth.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SpringML Achieves Security Partner Specialization In The Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpringML, Inc. ("SpringML"), a leader in machine learning and advanced data analytics services, is proud to announce that it has achieved the Security Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage. By earning the Partner Specialization, SpringML has proven their expertise and success in building customer solutions in the Security field using Google Cloud technology.