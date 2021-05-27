Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Relativity Acquires Text IQ To Drive Leadership In AI For E-Discovery, Compliance And Privacy

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, today announced that it has acquired Text IQ, a Top 100 AI company applying artificial intelligence (AI) to identify sensitive data.

Text IQ leverages the latest in unsupervised machine learning (ML), graphical modeling, social network analysis (SNA), natural language processing (NLP) and deep learning to create AI solutions for the world's largest enterprises to manage and mitigate risks in enterprise data. Text IQ's AI helps to lower the cost and risk of legal privilege review, speed up and increase the accuracy of data breach response workflows, and quickly identify and manage personally identifiable information (PII) which are often associated with Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Data Subject Access Requests.

The team at Text IQ is comprised of widely recognized, pioneering leaders in their field. They have long been focused on deep learning models that scale horizontally across massive data sets while improving in real-time—identifying people, relationships and sensitive data at scale with limited human input. Text IQ's technology is applied within legal, compliance and privacy departments in most major industries spanning the Global 2000, uncovering latent risk buried in unstructured data. Text IQ will continue to focus on selling to and servicing the industry and its customers and innovating its technology. It will work with the Relativity team to build a seamless integration between its products while also embedding some of its core capabilities to improve existing AI and ML functionality in RelativityOne and Relativity Trace—providing Relativity's 300,000 users with access to Text IQ's leading AI capabilities.

"We're merely scratching the surface of what the application of AI to our industry can mean. Our customers recognize that while AI offers immense possibility, it must be thoughtfully designed and applied to address use cases that yield specific business outcomes," said Mike Gamson, Chief Executive Officer at Relativity. "We know that Text IQ's proven technology, coupled with its incredible team of talented professionals, will be a wonderful addition to Relativity and help us deliver even more value to our customers."

"Most of the industry's legal and compliance data already live within the Relativity ecosystem, which adds to our excitement around increasing Relativity's customers' access to our AI models," said Apoorv Agarwal, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Text IQ. "The fusion of our companies and technology will deliver on the promise of AI in a way that our industry has yet to experience all while ensuring that ethical and unbiased AI is at the core of everything that we do."

In addition to accelerating the pace of innovation in RelativityOne and Relativity Trace, Text IQ's unique approach to AI and ML and its product offerings will expand the legal and compliance challenges that Relativity can solve for its customers, like privilege reviews. Conducting privilege reviews can take thousands of hours and is prone to human error - leaving enterprises open to risk of sharing privileged information. Text IQ's flagship product reduces the time and cost of conducting privilege document reviews by up to 75%, and significantly reduces the associated risk.

"Text IQ's AI has brought intelligence and automation to a process that was ripe for innovation," said Lynn Charytan, Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Comcast Cable. "Their privilege review solution cuts down a lot of legal expenses while preventing inadvertent disclosures of privileged data in the discovery process."

Central to a legal or compliance team's understanding of any data set are the people involved and the roles they play. However, gleaning that information from large amounts of unstructured data is a huge challenge. Text IQ uses NLP, SNA and other leading techniques to extract complete social networks from unstructured data through their Socio-Linguistic Hypergraph. This includes relationships between individuals, how they communicate, and how they communicate differently with different groups of people. Text IQ finds every trace of a person in a data set - providing insights impossible to gain through manual review or supervised review.

Increasingly, Relativity's customers, which include 198 of the AmLaw 200, use Relativity to run critical data breach response projects. The integration of Text IQ's AI into this process will result in a new standard for this type of work.

"The timelines for breach response are oftentimes more challenging to deal with than anything you'd see in litigation. A complete response is a substantial manual effort that's very prone to error," said Rick Lutkus, Partner, Privacy & Cybersecurity at Seyfarth Shaw. "Text IQ changes that, allowing us to take on more work and deliver better outcomes for our clients."

Relativity's global network of partners that provide project-based support and managed services, including world-class consulting, data management, legal, compliance and consulting services will greatly benefit from this acquisition. Offering Text IQ to Relativity's partner community will provide them with an even stronger AI toolset to deliver more value across the e-discovery lifecycle and solve a wider array of data challenges for their customers.

"As the first certified Text IQ partner, we've seen their technology, which uniquely combines machine learning and social network analysis, drive measurable quality and consistency on matters," said Julia Hasenzahl, CEO at ProSearch. "As a company that is always pursuing portfolio level solutions, we are excited about this acquisition as it sets the stage for Text IQ integration across all client matters within Relativity."

Text IQ will continue to offer its core products for privacy, legal and compliance teams as well as its unconscious bias detector, which is part of Text IQ's AI for Good initiative.

The acquisition follows an announcement in March of this year that Silver Lake, a global leader in technology investing, had made a substantial minority investment in Relativity to help the company accelerate growth, innovation and technology differentiation.

About Relativity Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS platform RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance platform, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in 49 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

About Text IQText IQ is a B2B technology company with a reimagined approach to using AI to manage and mitigate risks in enterprise data. Text IQ's Unstructured Data Platform helps Global 2000 and government organizations identify sensitive information to reduce risk, protect privacy and create a fair, inclusive and diverse workplace. The Text IQ Brain, powered by its proprietary Socio-Linguistic Hypergraph, uncovers 99% of sensitive information at a 75% reduction in cost and time, and is used at the world's leading financial services, insurance, pharmaceutical and government organizations. Since its founding in 2014, Text IQ has achieved record revenue growth. Backed by FirstMark, Sierra Ventures, Intel Capital, and Floodgate, Text IQ was recently recognized in the AI Top 100.

Relativity Contact Mike Gilhooly PR@relativity.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/relativity-acquires-text-iq-to-drive-leadership-in-ai-for-e-discovery-compliance-and-privacy-301300405.html

SOURCE Relativity

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
477
Followers
20K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Privacy#Privacy Law#Data Protection#Management Software#Data Management#Business Software#Enterprise Software#Proprietary Technology#Sna#Nlp#Gdpr#Relativityone#Relativity Trace#Co Founder#Firstmark#Sierra Ventures#Privacy Cybersecurity#Chicago Tribune#Intel Capital#Text Iq Integration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Data Privacy
News Break
Software
Related
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Orca finds cloud security gaps in the deepest waters | #cloudsecurity

Whether IT runs on-premises or in the cloud, there are always gaps in security. The key is to find them before the hackers do. Orca Security Ltd. has seized an opportunity to capitalize on a security-challenged IT environment by developing what it terms SideScanning security solutions, born in the cloud for the cloud. Orca’s approach is based on two basic tenets: Security will always fail, and using the same on-prem techniques in the cloud will ensure disaster.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SpringML Achieves Security Partner Specialization In The Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpringML, Inc. ("SpringML"), a leader in machine learning and advanced data analytics services, is proud to announce that it has achieved the Security Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage. By earning the Partner Specialization, SpringML has proven their expertise and success in building customer solutions in the Security field using Google Cloud technology.
Cupertino, CAVentureBeat

Deloitte expands cloud cybersecurity footprint with CloudQuest acquisition

Deloitte today announced plans to acquire CloudQuest, a cloud security posture management provider based in Cupertino, California. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but it will bolster Deloitte’s existing cloud cybersecurity offerings to manage security workflows and improve data security, according to Deloitte cyber cloud leader and principal Vikram Kunchala.
TechnologyMedagadget.com

Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market: What You Need to Know and Why Does It Matter?

SEATTLE, June 07, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Electronic data interchange (EDI) in healthcare provides secure electronic data interchange between healthcare institutions, care providers, and patients. It allows for more secure and effective data processing. In healthcare industry data management, medical records, and patient history play significant role in medical claims and reimbursement. EDI is the software medium for transaction of data among various healthcare providers and payers via computer systems. Organizer can process and track claims through the entire billing cycle via EDI service.
Businessmartechseries.com

Bisees Information Systems Partners with Google Cloud to Provide a Revolutionary Business Data Insights Platform

Bisees, an information software technology company with its own performance management system, Exepno, today announced an exciting, strategic partnership with Google Cloud. Within this partnership, Bisees’ Exepno Performance Management System can integrate components of Google Cloud, enabling revolutionary business insights and business intelligence, transforming data into actionable knowledge and improving overall business performance.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Intento Named A 2021 Cool Vendor By Gartner

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intento, a leading AI integration platform, has been recognized as a Cool Vendor in the 2021 Gartner report: "Cool Vendors in Conversational and Natural Language Technologies" .*. Intento is trusted by the global enterprise to help select, deploy, and improve best-fit machine translation...
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Hazelcast Debuts As A Strong Performer In Streaming Analytics Analyst Research Report

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazelcast , the fast cloud application platform, today announced that global analyst firm Forrester Research has named Hazelcast a Strong Performer in T he Forrester Wave™: Streaming Analytics, Q2 2021 . Hazelcast is a relatively new entry for the category and one described by Forrester as demonstrating "strengths in data enrichment, throughput, latency and high availability."
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PyroGenesis Announces Receipt Of An LOI For Three 10-Ton DROSRITE™ Systems From An Existing Client

PyroGenesis continues to reduce GHG emissions with its offerings. MONTREAL, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "PyroGenesis"), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powders, environmentally friendly plasma waste-to-energy systems and clean plasma torch products, is pleased to announce today that it has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from an existing client, to purchase three 10-ton DROSRITE™ systems. The contract, if finalized, is expected to be in the range of $10-15 Million. The Client's name shall remain anonymous for competitive and confidential reasons.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The Beachbody Company To Participate In Baird's 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

The Beachbody Company, LLC ("Beachbody"), a leading subscription health and wellness company, today announced that Beachbody's management team is participating in the Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Beachbody's Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Carl Daikeler, and President and Chief Financial Officer,...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

PitchBook's Emerging Technology Indicator Reveals Next Generation Of Promising Startups

SEATTLE, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced the release of a new quarterly report, PitchBook's Emerging Technology Indicator (ETI), which provides in-depth analysis on the disruptive technologies and startups receiving seed- and early-stage investment from top performing VC firms. By focusing on a smaller subset of investment activity, the report provides a unique perspective on technology trends and the next generation of promising companies. In this first iteration of the report, PitchBook's Institutional Research Group tracked 171 startups who received seed- and early-stage capital from 15 top performing VC firms. Selection of these funds is based on PitchBook's methodology, which ranks past firm performance on the ability of portfolio companies to raise additional funding, the proportion of their investments that exit, and the degree to which portfolio companies increase their valuation after investment. According to the analysis, the top five areas of technology investment in Q1 2021 included biotech, fintech, decentralized finance (DeFi), health and wellness tech and e-commerce.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Defending Against Software Supply Chain Attacks: Recommendations From NIST

As a security leader, you feel confident in your organization’s security stance. Your team worked hard to build a culture prioritizing security. Risk management is viewed as serious business, and your organization proudly displays SOC2, ISO 27001, and PCI-DSS while strictly adhering to privacy laws like GDPR. But what about the third parties in your supply chain?
Softwareaithority.com

AutoML: Let AI Design Your AI to Drive Better Results In 2021

AutoML also has the power to help businesses overcome many difficult challenges. Let’s understand how. 2020 was a year of surprises – and a huge wake-up call for business leaders. The global recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic created unexpected disruptions for companies, leading to unprecedented financial challenges. Now, as businesses adjust to the “New Normal,” many executives are turning to technology to better prepare for unforeseen changes and to manage business operations.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Microsoft secures US approval for $20B AI deal

Microsoft moved a step closer to completing an acquisition of AI speech recognition specialist Nuance Communications after securing approval for the proposed $19.7 billion deal from US competition authorities. In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Nuance Communications stated a deadline of 1 June for the government...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

EOS Worldwide Appoints Julie Moreland To Board Of Directors

LIVONIA, Mich., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS Worldwide (EOSW), creator of the Entrepreneurial Operating System ® (EOS ®), today announced the addition of Julie Moreland to its Board of Directors. The move is expected to provide valuable insights into the data, software, and behavioral aspects of the businesses that EOS helps to lead and grow. Moreland's expertise will also help shape the trajectory of EOS One ™, EOS Worldwide's comprehensive new software platform that will digitize the EOS implementation experience for all end users.
Computersaithority.com

NS1 Announces Integration with Cisco Catalyst 9300 and 9400 Edge Networking Solutions

NS1, the leader in application traffic intelligence and automation, announced that its software-defined, enterprise-grade DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) platform can now be hosted on Cisco Catalyst 9300 and 9400 Series switches to deliver faster, more scalable network services with lower cost by leveraging the network hardware already in place.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Global Risk- Based Authentication Market Revenue, Business Strategies , Trend Analysis Development Forecast 2027| IBM Corporation, CA Technologies, Micro Focus, Okta, Gemalto, Vasco Data Security,

Risk-based authentication is the type of advanced technology which uses various from factors from the user to determine whether they are dangerous or not. This is type of security which helps to identify the level of risk that can happen by given login attempt and offers users with authentication challenges for the risk level.