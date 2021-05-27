Cancel
EBTC Is The World's First Carbon-Neutral Bitcoin-Backed Asset

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Wrapped announced Eco BTC (eBTC), the world's first carbon-neutral, Bitcoin-backed asset. Eco-conscious investors can now get exposure to Bitcoin while simultaneously addressing their concerns about Bitcoin's carbon footprint.

eBTC combines Bitcoin and MOSS.Earth Carbon Credits (MCO2) in a single digital asset. Users of eBTC can transact using an asset backed 1:1 with Bitcoin while also receiving the following benefits:

  • Use Bitcoin in trading and DeFi applications in a carbon neutral manner.
  • Track the data necessary for ESG or sustainability programs.
  • Convert back into the underlying Bitcoin asset 1:1.

The CEO of Tokensoft , Mason Borda , remarked on the launch "Eco-conscious investors have concerns about Bitcoin's carbon footprint. eBTC lets institutional investors add Bitcoin to their portfolio and meet their fund's sustainability goals."

Moss.Earth CEO Luis Adaime commented on their partnership with Wrapped: "With eBTC, transacting in Bitcoin can now be a carbon-neutral activity. We're thrilled that MOSS has partnered with Wrapped to bring this innovation to market."

eBTC will be available on the Celo blockchain through the Ubeswap application. Interested parties may apply for early access at eco.wrapped.com .

About WrappedWrapped lets investors use their digital assets to lend, borrow, and trade on all major DeFi platforms. Each wrapped asset is fully-collateralized and held with a qualified custodian. Learn more by visiting https://wrapped.com

About MOSS.EarthMOSS offers a way to contribute to changing the global warming scenario, preserving our forests, and developing our country. MOSS believes the solution to climate change is to develop a new carbon credit market. In buying carbon credits, and encouraging people and companies to buy them too, MOSS brings global warming to everyone's conscience. MOSS works to make the biggest polluters neutralize their emissions, balancing the planet.

About TokensoftFounded in 2017, Tokensoft is an infrastructure platform for creating and managing digital assets, based in Austin, Texas. To date, Tokensoft has helped create over $10 Billion in market capitalization in digital assets. Tokensoft serves as a technology provider to Wrapped.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ebtc-is-the-worlds-first-carbon-neutral-bitcoin-backed-asset-301301053.html

SOURCE Tokensoft, Inc.

